Peter Szijjarto: Hungary Gets Energy Security Guarantees

Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister has good news from Brussels.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 27. 15:25
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Hungary has received the energy security guarantees it asked for, Peter Szijjarto posted on social media. The European Commission has pledged to protect gas and crude oil pipelines, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister added.

It was made clear that

the integrity of infrastructure supplying energy to member states is a matter that affects the security of the entire EU.

In addition, the European Commission will ask Ukraine for assurances on maintaining crude oil deliveries bound for the EU, the minister said.

