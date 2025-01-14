választásidőközi választásCsibi Krisztina
Tamas Menczer: The Early Election Has Happened + Video

The communications director of Hungary's ruling party sees no signs of complacency in Viktor Orban or other Fidesz leaders.

2025. 01. 14.
Krisztina Csibi, Fidesz-Christian Democrat MP candidate winning by-elections in Tolna county, Hungary on January 13, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kacsur)
Tamas Menczer described the nearly 64% support achieved by Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) candidate Krisztina Csibi in the Parliamentary by-election held in the Tolna county district centered on Dombovar as a “huge victory” in an appearance on Hungarian public television.

Hungarians clearly see what is at stake, which is why they support the government and the governing parties,

declared the Fidesz–KDNP communications director, adding, "The old figures of Brussels are repeatedly being rejected—this happened again—and Brussels's latest pick, Peter Magyar, whom we can also call Brussels Peter, didn’t even dare to enter into the race."

Menczer went on to say that left-wing parties “even with the Tisza Party, and everything that entails, would have lost.” He noted that voter turnout was “completely average, even slightly above average.”

"The people have decided. If you like, the early election has happened: 64% for Fidesz–KDNP," 

the communications director emphasized. He also pointed out that he sees no signs of complacency in Prime Minister Viktor Orban or the other Fidesz leaders following the election results.

On the international political situation, Menczer stated,

The war advocates and these pro-immigration, pro-gender forces have lost Washington. But they are still present in Brussels, in fact they are the majority there, where, we patriots are the opposition. We represent the rebellion.

He added that following Donald Trump’s victory, these forces "will now concentrate all their efforts on Brussels, where the decisive battle will take place.”

On the outgoing US Ambassador, Menczer described David Pressman as a “soldier of Soros” rather than an ambassador, claiming that he undermined relations between the two countries.
"He tried to yank us into the war, and to impose migration and the gender nonsense on us and was disappointed that he failed," Menczer said. He added that with the new administration and Donald Trump assuming office, Hungarian–American relations could once again thrive at the political level, as they did during Trump’s first presidency.

