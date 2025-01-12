Tamas Menczer: With Trump’s Arrival, Attention Focuses on Brussels Re Fate of Peace and War

According to the communications director, ever since Donald Trump announced his intent to put an end to the Russia–Ukraine war, pro-war Democrats in the United States and their allies in Brussels have been doing everything in their power to complicate the situation, deepen and expand the conflict, and make it as difficult as possible for the incoming US president to establish peace.

For instance, in late 2024, the Biden administration allowed Ukrainians to use American weapons to strike Russian territory, a move Menczer described as a highly dangerous step toward escalation.

The pro-war, pro-immigration and pro-gender forces in Washington and Brussels belong to the past, Menczer argued. However, while the former are “checking out,” the latter still dominate Brussels, where “we, the patriots, are the opposition, representing resistance.”

Brussels will be where the decisive battles take place, he stressed, warning against upholding any illusions as "Brussels is their last stronghold after losing Washington,” he said.

Although the fight in Brussels between the forces of the past (pro-war) and the forces of the future (pro-peace) will be long, difficult, and protracted, the ruling party politician firmly believes that the future belongs to patriots and to the alliance of Donald Trump and Viktor Orban, who advocate for peace.

He pointed out that after losing Washington, the pro-war forces are determined to “hold onto Brussels with all their might” and are concentrating their efforts there with a heightened sense of urgency.

Their sudden push for an early election in Hungary, unsurprisingly also demanded by domestic opposition leaders Peter Magyar and Ferenc Gyurcsany, is one such urgent point.

that several events of the past few days show that "the two gentlemen are moving together in tandem, voicing identical views on several issues", for example on the early elections, which Tamas Menczer said "of course, will not happen", as nothing warrants such an event.

He also pointed out that pro-war forces are more urgently attempting to escalate the conflict further and create irreversible conditions, "moves that the Hungarian government opposes". "Additionally, they are pushing with increased urgency for Ukraine’s inclusion in the European Union or at least bringing it closer to membership."

Menczer stressed that these efforts are tied to a desire to oust Viktor Orban, who is an obstacle to these goals. “They’ve issued the order for early elections because PM Viktor Orban and his government stand in their way,” he said.

I can assure the handlers in Brussels, as well as their agents here, our leftist-liberal opposition, that Viktor Orban and the Hungarian government will continue to stand in the way, that patriotic forces will continue to hold their ground, fighting for and defending peace in Hungary and the region,

Speaking about the opposition, the communications director recalled that before the June 2024 elections, Hungarian opposition politicians from Gergely Karcsony to Klara Dobrev said that "they would gladly enter into a coalition with the Tisza Party at any time," and Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief, also made a statement in the Austrian Die Presse that they would assess what moves would be needed in 2026.

All left-wing polls are lies and manipulation, they also know this, so everyone knows that they only stand a chance banning together.

Tamas Menczer also pointed out that opposition cooperation is no longer a mere theory, it is being practiced in the Budapest Assembly and in Brussels, by their MEP and the party families to which they belong.

He emphasizing that Hungary’s accounts hold

All this shows that the same plays are going on here that we have seen before, and the playbook is written in Brussels.

The ruling party politician also dismissed claims about lost EU funds as misinformation, warning against being mislead by them.

€12.5 billion is on Hungary's accounts, and the government remains one of the best performers in securing EU funds. The prime minister has fought for these resources, and the government will secure the remaining funds without losing anything,

he stressed. In the latest national consultation, he pointed out, the Hungarian people made it clear that "they agree with our goals", and that "measures and decisions will be taken this year that have never been done before".

The communications director listed recent government initiatives, such as workers' loans, a housing subsidy of 150,000 forints (over 360 euros), the doubling of family tax benefits, and the preservation of the 13th-month pension, which he said will positively impact people’s lives.

While there is no peace yet, they are awaiting Donald Trump to take office. In the mean time Hungarian economic development has been building on connections and cooperation with the East and the West.

Giant investments will enter into the production phase this year, "battery factories will start producing", all of which will add percentages to GDP growth, he said.

Tamas Menczer added that in 2025, the interest burden on public debt will also fall significantly, and there are now one million more jobs than in 2010, and they have been protected despite the crises.

As for our opponents, these left-wing and disco-liberal figures, they only care about themselves, their own interests and the interests of their Brussels clients, while we care about the country, because Hungary comes first for us, as everyone can see and will continue to see this year, too.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Hungary's Fidesz–Christian Democrat communications director (Photo: MTI/Tibor Katona)