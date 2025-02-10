Here's What Viktor Orban Discussed With Hungarian Students in Madrid + Video

A new video has been posted by Viktor Orban on his social media page about his visit to Madrid. As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, the prime minister met with Hungarian students living in Madrid, where locals also recognized him and urged him to continue what he is doing.

PM Orban shared that at the market he spoke with two students from Pecs, both studying pharmacy in Madrid. He mentioned that, as a father, he had always worried about his children, just as the students' parents are worried about them. He also talked with the students about football, wished them success, and encouraged them to return home after completing their studies.

The Hungarian prime minister was in Madrid for the Patriots for Europe Summit. In his closing speech, he stated that European Patriots represent the future and that their community is now mainstream.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)