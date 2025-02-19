PM Orban: No Preconditions for Ukraine's EU Membership Have Been Met, So It Is Out of the Question

According to our sources, PM Viktor Orban began his assessment of the current situation for lawmakers by stating that with Donald Trump’s inauguration, the representatives of the globalist liberal ideology have lost the capital of the most powerful Western nation. “A government that embraces national thinking, opposes immigration, and promotes traditional family values instead of gender ideology has taken power in Washington. This administration is friendly to Hungary and treats us as a partner,” PM Orban emphasized. “This enables us to act boldly and think big. For the past fifteen years, we have been battling headwinds; now, at last, we can enjoy the tailwind."

Arriving at the off-site faction meeting, PM Orban was welcomed by Fidesz's parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis (Photo: PM's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)

The Soros network has lost Washington. The new administration has begun dismantling the network, which means the flow of dollars is over. From now on, Soros and his allies can only count on Brussels and European taxpayers’ money,

– said Mr. Orban, the president of Fidesz.

PM Orban warned the delegates that the ideology that has been defeated in Washington still dominates Brussels.

There, Hungary is treated as an enemy, so our country's real political adversaries are in Brussels. They want to overthrow the national government and install a puppet administration that dictates what we Hungarians can and cannot do. They are the Empire, and we are the rebels who will prevent them from succeeding,

– the prime minister stressed. Moreover, he added, “we will join forces with like-minded people in Europe and America, and after Washington, we will aim to also occupy Brussels.

The off-site faction meeting of Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance (Photo: PM's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)

Sources close to Magyar Nemzet indicate that Viktor Orban then outlined demands from Brussels that the national government refuses to comply with.

Brussels is unfairly punishing Hungary with a one-million-euro fine because we refuse to allow in migrants. They want us to revoke our Child Protection Law, and they want to abolish our utility price reduction scheme,

– he stated.

And the list did not end there. PM Orban also mentioned that Brussels aims to eliminate retirees' 13th-month bonus pension. However, he emphasized that the government would not meet these demands, in line with the will of most Hungarian people.