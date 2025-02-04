Ukraine Launches Secret Service Operation to Discredit Viktor Orban

"The secret services presented information at Tuesday's meeting of parliament's national security committee showing that the Ukrainian state is launching a smear campaign against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The smear campaign expressly aims to undermine the international reputation of the head of government and weaken Hungary's ability to enforce its interests," Mate Kocsis, the head of Fidesz's parliamentary group, posted on social media. He highlighted that

the aim of the current operation is to use the press - Hungarian and international journalists - to publish articles and materials containing fake information serving to negatively influence international public opinion.

The Ukrainians have allocated a significant sum for the smear campaign, Mate Kocsis added.

The work and information gathering, the fabrication of fake news from the Ukrainian side has already begun, with the involvement of certain members of the Hungarian press. Some quarters of the press claiming to be independent are already willing to sell out the country for Ukrainian money. To be continued...

said the parliamentary group leader.

According to information obtained by Magyar Nemzet, as part of this Ukrainian secret service operation, Direkt36, which calls itself an investigative portal and operates on Telex's platform, has already begun making a discrediting video about Hungary's prime minister.