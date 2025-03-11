fogyasztói árakélelmiszerárak emelkedéseáremelésOrbán Viktor
magyar

Government Decides to End Unjustified Price Hikes

Starting in mid-March, retailers' profit margins on thirty essential food items may not exceed ten percent.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 11. 17:21
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Enough is enough! We are putting an end to unjustified price hikes! – With this message, Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted a short video on his Facebook page in response to February's consumer price trends.

PM Orban emphasized that, in an effort to curb excessive and unwarranted price increases, the government had held discussions in recent days with representatives of major retail chains.

Unfortunately, the retailers' proposals fell far short of our expectations, which is why we had to decide to implement measures in the trade sector, he indicated.

Starting in mid-March, retailers' profit margins on thirty essential food items may not exceed ten percent.

"In recent times, the markup on eggs has reached 40 percent, while for butter and sour cream, it has exceeded 80 percent," PM Orban highlighted.

"Let’s be honest, this is unacceptable," he declared.

"For all food products where margins have spiraled out of control, prices must be lowered so that the consumer price does not exceed the purchase price by more than ten percent."

And this is something that we'll enforce," Mr. Orban stressed. 

The measures will take effect in mid-March and will remain in force until the end of May, he stated. 

"We will then review them, and if necessary, we will extend them," he emphasized. "We will put an end to excessive and unjustified price hikes," Mr. Orban said.

 

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Eric Hendriks
idezojelekafd

A liberális világrend a lángok martaléka lett

Eric Hendriks avatarja

Észszerűtlen egy XXI. századi demokratikus pártot a XX. század totalitárius fejezetével beszennyezni.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.