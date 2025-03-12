Hungary FM: We’ve Been Advocating for a Ceasefire for Three Years

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto took to social media to comment on the ceasefire.
Good morning! The war in Ukraine has been ongoing for three years. For three years, we have been advocating for a ceasefire and for peace talks to begin. For this stance, we’ve been vilified for three years,
– the foreign minister stated.
Now, after three years, we’re finally talking about a ceasefire and peace negotiations. Perhaps they shouldn’t have resorted to insults, and then hundreds of thousands of lives would have been spared, millions wouldn’t have been forced to flee, and hundreds of billions of euros in damage could have been avoided,
– FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized.
Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)