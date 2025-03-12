tűzszünetorosz-ukrán háborúSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: We’ve Been Advocating for a Ceasefire for Three Years

"Hungary has been advocating for a ceasefire and the start of peace talks for three years," emphasized Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, in a social media post. "Perhaps they shouldn’t have resorted to insults, and then way fewer people would have died," he added.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 12. 15:10
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto took to social media to comment on the ceasefire.

Good morning! The war in Ukraine has been ongoing for three years. For three years, we have been advocating for a ceasefire and for peace talks to begin. For this stance, we’ve been vilified for three years,

– the foreign minister stated.

Now, after three years, we’re finally talking about a ceasefire and peace negotiations. Perhaps they shouldn’t have resorted to insults, and then hundreds of thousands of lives would have been spared, millions wouldn’t have been forced to flee, and hundreds of billions of euros in damage could have been avoided,

– FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized. 

