Diplomatic tensions are rising over a potential U.S.-Ukraine raw materials deal amid the Russia-Ukraine war, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that conditions of the agreement could jeopardize his country’s EU accession. Thus the prospects for accelerating peace talks once again seem more distant. Zelensky made it clear that his country would reject the agreement if it endangered Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union.

Volodymyr Zelensky has at least five reasons to pivot toward Europe – especially Emmanuel Macron – instead of the United States (Photo: Hans Lucas)

Ukraine’s constitution clearly states that we are moving toward the EU. We cannot accept anything that puts this path at risk,

Zelensky stated. His remarks come amid reports of a revised version of the proposed agreement, which would grant the U.S. extensive access to Ukrainian resources—including oil, gas and infrastructure—through a joint investment fund, the international V4NA news agency writes.

Zelensky to pivot strongly toward Europe

According to the Financial Times, the latest Washington proposal contains provisions that Zelensky views as interference in Ukraine’s economic sovereignty. The Ukrainian news outlet European Pravda has also warned that the deal could conflict with EU accession criteria, as it would give the U.S. influence over key resource-related decisions—something Brussels is scrutinizing with a critical eye.

Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine received the revamped version of the agreement on March 28 and is now reviewing it from a legal perspective. He noted that it contains new clauses that have yet to be discussed, as well as previously rejected conditions.

A previous draft was originally set for signing in February but was postponed when U.S. President Donald Trump set Zelensky playing his antics right.

Reports suggest that disputes between Washington and Kyiv over the extent of American access to Ukrainian resources were the key sticking points. The White House has framed the deal to ensure that some of the military aid sent to Ukraine would eventually be repaid —a notion that Zelensky has outright rejected.

We are grateful for the support—but this is not a loan,

he asserted.

Experts suggest that this latest development signals an even stronger pivot toward Europe by Zelensky—despite the fact that the EU continues to provide Ukraine with support. Most Western analysts agree that if Britain and France proceed with deploying troops to Ukraine, it could escalate into an even larger war. Some warn that this would be tantamount to a suicide mission for Europe as a whole.

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky would drag Europe into the Russia-Ukraine war (Photo: AFP)