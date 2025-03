Tamas Menczer, the communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) pointed out the contradiction between Peter Magyar’s statements and his actions.

If Peter Magyar does not support Weber’s pro-war plans, then why didn’t he vote against them? Fidesz voted NO!

Tamas Menczer posted on social media.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kacsur)