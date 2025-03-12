Zelensky Also Feels the Trump Effect

Tamas Menczer took to social media to respond to the news that the Ukrainians had reached an agreement with the Americans on a ceasefire. As the communications director of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) alliance stated:
Trump effect. Zelensky is willing to agree to an immediate 30-day ceasefire!
He added: “The Americans are also negotiating this with the Russians.”
Peace is drawing ever closer!
– Tamas Menczer summarized.
Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (Photo: AFP).