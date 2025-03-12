Menczer Tamástűzszünetorosz-ukrán háborúTrumpVolodimir Zelenszkij
magyar

Zelensky Also Feels the Trump Effect

Peace is drawing ever closer, according to the communications director of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 12. 9:43
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (Photo: AFP)
Tamas Menczer took to social media to respond to the news that the Ukrainians had reached an agreement with the Americans on a ceasefire. As the communications director of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) alliance stated:

Trump effect. Zelensky is willing to agree to an immediate 30-day ceasefire!

He added: “The Americans are also negotiating this with the Russians.”

Peace is drawing ever closer!

– Tamas Menczer summarized. 

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (Photo: AFP).

