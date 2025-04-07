Rendkívüli

Életfogytiglani fegyházra ítélték Curtis testvérét

Benjamin Netanyahu: Hungary Is a Great Friend of Israel + Video

The Israeli prime minister praised the relationship between the two countries in a statement before his departure after a multi-day visit in Hungary. From Budapest Benjamin Netanyahu heads to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

2025. 04. 07. 11:23
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife (Photo: AFP)
"I have just completed a very important visit to Hungary,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said upon his departure from Budapest.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife were seen off at Budapest airport by Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife were seen off at Budapest airport by Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Photo: AFP)

Hungary is a great friend of Israel. It defends us in the European Union and the United Nations,

Netanyahu said.

The Israeli PM also praised Hungary’s support for Israel in relation to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which he said is biased against Israel and seeks to deny it the right to self-defense.

Hungary is the first country to withdraw from the organization, Netanyahu said, emphasizing the move transpired during his visit.

This greatly helps the State of Israel,

he added.

He also announced that the two countries agreed to cooperate on ammunition production, noting that this is crucial for Israel to achieve complete victory in its seven-front war.

From Budapest, Netanyahu is heading to Washington to meet with Donald Trump, with whom he will discuss tariff issues as well as the situation of hostages, including one man with Hungarian citizenship.

Cover photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife (Photo: AFP)

