Christian Faith Receives Protection in U.S.

In a statement released for Holy Week, President Donald Trump emphasized that his administration remains committed to defending the Christian faith. In the Easter-themed document, the president underscored the importance of religious freedom and renewed his promise to ensure the right to religious liberty in all areas of public life.

The White House Easter in 2025 cannot go by without the traditional egg roll (Photo: AFP)

This Holy Week, my Administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government. We will never waver in safeguarding the right to religious liberty, upholding the dignity of life, and protecting God in our public square,

Trump stated in the White House press release issued on Sunday, according to MTI.

Easter Celebrated Fittingly at the White House



According to Jennifer Korn, head of the newly established White House Faith Office, Easter will be celebrated this year with the observance it deserves. She said the Easter program includes a presidential dinner with church leaders, a special video message, and a private worship service. The dinner will feature Christian hymns, prayers and a speech by Donald Trump.

Holy Week will be a special time of prayer and worship at the White House to be shared with Americans celebrating the week leading up to Resurrection Sunday,

said Korn. This year's Easter program stands in stark contrast to the Biden administration’s 2024 decision to declare March 31 – then Easter Sunday – Transgender Day of Visibility. In that year’s announcement, President Biden stated:

Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America,

📰 NEW FROM @FOXNEWS: "The White House is gearing up for an 'extraordinary' celebration for Holy Week ahead of Easter, with President Donald Trump participating in a number of events to celebrate and honor the holiday 'with the observance it deserves.'" pic.twitter.com/WB3umq3Hel — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 13, 2025

A Symbolic Message for Easter

This year’s Holy Week programming clearly signals that Trump believes the Christian roots and holidays of the United States are once again being prioritized. Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, noted that the initiative aims to present a clear contrast to previous administrations that distanced themselves from religious content.

As part of the Easter celebrations, the traditional Easter Egg Roll will again take place in the White House garden, now with corporate sponsorship for the first time. All proceeds from the event will go to nonprofit causes.

Overall, the series of Easter programs sends a clear message: the significance of the holiday remains intact, and is even gaining new emphasis thanks to presidential support. Defending the Christian faith plays a vital role in Donald Trump’s policy, even beyond the campaign season.

Cover photo: Donald Trump at a church service in Washington (Photo: AFP)