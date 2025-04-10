BrüsszelkülügyminisztermigránsmigrációsSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM Reveals Who Acts Responsibly in Place of Brussels

Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade departed at dawn for important talks. The goal is to keep migration under control going forward.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 10. 11:13
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a press conference during the first stop of Fidesz–KDNP's national tour in Mosonmagyarovar, on March 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a press conference during the first stop of Fidesz–KDNP's national tour in Mosonmagyarovar, on March 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Due to Brussels' pro-migration policies, migrants continue to pour into the territory of the European Union, and Hungary’s southern border also remains under constant pressure, FM Peter Szijjarto remarked on social media.

Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade commented:

Since we cannot count on Brussels, the stance of North African countries on this issue is of great importance.

He added that, in this regard, Egypt is acting in the most responsible manner, as despite facing numerous challenges, it prevents migration waves from sweeping into Europe.

This is a great help to us, therefore we expect Brussels to provide the promised support to the Egyptians—without whom new waves of migrants would flood the Western Balkan route. Now I'm off to Cairo, with the goal of keeping migration under control in the future as well. Good morning to all!

 – FM Szijjarto emphasized. 

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a press conference during the first stop of Fidesz–KDNP's national tour in Mosonmagyarovar, on March 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekPressman

Matusik, Matusik…

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ha ismerik a régi viccet Korbujról és Weisbergerről, nyugodtan fejezzék be a mondatot.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.