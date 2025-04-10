Hungary FM Reveals Who Acts Responsibly in Place of Brussels

Due to Brussels' pro-migration policies, migrants continue to pour into the territory of the European Union, and Hungary’s southern border also remains under constant pressure, FM Peter Szijjarto remarked on social media.

Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade commented:

Since we cannot count on Brussels, the stance of North African countries on this issue is of great importance.

He added that, in this regard, Egypt is acting in the most responsible manner, as despite facing numerous challenges, it prevents migration waves from sweeping into Europe.

This is a great help to us, therefore we expect Brussels to provide the promised support to the Egyptians—without whom new waves of migrants would flood the Western Balkan route. Now I'm off to Cairo, with the goal of keeping migration under control in the future as well. Good morning to all!

– FM Szijjarto emphasized.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a press conference during the first stop of Fidesz–KDNP's national tour in Mosonmagyarovar, on March 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)