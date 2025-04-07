Hungary FM: Security Is an Invaluable Asset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Hungary and held talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In addition, he attended a working breakfast with FM Peter Szijjarto, during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

FM Peter Szijjarto described security as a particularly important issue in today’s world. Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto

FM Szijjarto: security is priceless in today’s world

Hungary's foreign minister emphasized that this is one of the key reasons why Hungary values its strong relationship with Israel.

In today’s world, security is an invaluable asset. Under modern circumstances, security has both physical and digital components. In the future, we plan to further develop Hungarian–Israeli economic cooperation in these areas,

– Peter Szijjarto stated.

FM Szijjarto and PM Netanyahu also held talks with representatives of companies that play a significant role in Hungary–Israel relations.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)