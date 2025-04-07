IzraelBenjamin NetanjahuSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: Security Is an Invaluable Asset

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss political and economic cooperation between the two countries. Peter Szijjarto and Benjamin Netanyahu also met with business leaders who serve as economic intermediaries between Hungary and Israel.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 07. 9:19
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Source: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Hungary and held talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In addition, he attended a working breakfast with FM Peter Szijjarto, during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

FM Peter Szijjarto described security as a particularly important issue in today’s world. Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto

 

FM Szijjarto: security is priceless in today’s world

Hungary's foreign minister emphasized that this is one of the key reasons why Hungary values its strong relationship with Israel.

In today’s world, security is an invaluable asset. Under modern circumstances, security has both physical and digital components. In the future, we plan to further develop Hungarian–Israeli economic cooperation in these areas,

–  Peter Szijjarto stated.

FM Szijjarto and PM Netanyahu also held talks with representatives of companies that play a significant role in Hungary–Israel relations.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

