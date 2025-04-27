DunadíszpolgáriMolnár AttilaKomáromSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: We Reject All Pressure

"We will not take any kind of pressure, nor will we allow anyone from the outside to tell us what is good for us, and we will not be pushed into a war that has nothing to do with us," declared Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto at an event in Komarom, where he was awarded honorary citizenship of the city. The minister emphasized that the world must not be divided into blocs again, and politicians and political strategies must not tear apart friends, family members or communities, nor set neighbors against each other and fuel tensions.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 04. 27. 16:33
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Peter Szijjarto received the title of Honorary Citizen of Komarom from Mayor Attila Molnar in recognition of his morally exemplary work enriching the material and intellectual values of the town and serving the interests of the Hungarian nation. In his speech, Szijjarto highlighted that over the past fifteen years, Komarom has become one of the key success stories of the Hungarian economy, attracting 18 major investments worth 524 billion forints (about 1.3 billion euros) in the last decade, creating 4,000 new jobs.

Hungary's  Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto in Szekesfehervar on April 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Vasvari)

Politicians Should Not Stir Up Tensions

Szijjarto emphasized that his early experiences growing up in Komarom serve as a compass for him - even in making difficult foreign policy decisions.
"I still remember when the river separated rather than connected countries, city districts, and family ties. I remember when the Danube carried the voice of hostility, hatred, and anger from one bank to the other," he said, adding that although those experiences were bitter, they laid the foundation and commitment to ensure:

we not allow the world to be divided into blocs again, nor allow politicians and political strategies to tear apart friends, families and communities, or set neighbors against each other, fueling tensions.

The minister noted that Komarom is a prime example of how much better it is to be on good terms with neighbors rather than hostile. He stressed that Hungarians living beyond the border in neighboring countries benefit when Hungary and the surrounding states maintain civilized and normal relations. He welcomed that, through significant efforts and courageous decisions, Hungary and Slovakia have built the best relationship in their history. "This provides the basis for Komarom and Komarno to breathe as one city on both banks of the Danube," he pointed out.

Outsiders Cannot Dictate What's Good for Hungarians

Szijjarto also said he considered it an honor to receive the honorary citizenship on April 26, as it was on this day in 1849 that one of the most important battles of the Hungarian War of Independence took place, when General Gyorgy Klapka's troops heroically broke through the Austrian siege.
"This also demonstrated that for us Hungarians, freedom, sovereignty—in other words, our homeland—is the most important. 176 years later, our foreign policy strategy is still built on this. We never represent the world in Hungary; we represent Hungarian interests in the world," he said.

We will not take any kind of pressure, we will not accept that anyone from outside tells us what is good for us, and we will not accept being pushed into a war that has absolutely nothing to do with us,

he stated.

Szijjarto stressed that Hungary will not accept being told from "imperial centers" who we should live with in our own country, or whom we should or should not let in. "We also will not allow wild ideas to be forced into children's heads—that even if you are a boy, you can become a girl. We will protect ourselves, the Hungarian people, and Hungarian families from this," he said.

"Our foreign policy around the world represents the interests of the Hungarian people and is aimed at protecting and guaranteeing the safety of our people, families, and children," he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekFelhévizy

Magyar Péter hatalmas öngólt lőtt, nagyot hibázott

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Ehhez bizony pofa kell!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu