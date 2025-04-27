Hungary FM: We Reject All Pressure

Peter Szijjarto received the title of Honorary Citizen of Komarom from Mayor Attila Molnar in recognition of his morally exemplary work enriching the material and intellectual values of the town and serving the interests of the Hungarian nation. In his speech, Szijjarto highlighted that over the past fifteen years, Komarom has become one of the key success stories of the Hungarian economy, attracting 18 major investments worth 524 billion forints (about 1.3 billion euros) in the last decade, creating 4,000 new jobs.

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto in Szekesfehervar on April 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Vasvari)

Politicians Should Not Stir Up Tensions

Szijjarto emphasized that his early experiences growing up in Komarom serve as a compass for him - even in making difficult foreign policy decisions.

"I still remember when the river separated rather than connected countries, city districts, and family ties. I remember when the Danube carried the voice of hostility, hatred, and anger from one bank to the other," he said, adding that although those experiences were bitter, they laid the foundation and commitment to ensure:

we not allow the world to be divided into blocs again, nor allow politicians and political strategies to tear apart friends, families and communities, or set neighbors against each other, fueling tensions.

The minister noted that Komarom is a prime example of how much better it is to be on good terms with neighbors rather than hostile. He stressed that Hungarians living beyond the border in neighboring countries benefit when Hungary and the surrounding states maintain civilized and normal relations. He welcomed that, through significant efforts and courageous decisions, Hungary and Slovakia have built the best relationship in their history. "This provides the basis for Komarom and Komarno to breathe as one city on both banks of the Danube," he pointed out.