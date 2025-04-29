Kollár KingaBrüsszel PéterHollik IstvánKDNPMagyar Péter
Istvan Hollik: 'Brussels' Peter Is Carrying Out Manfred Weber’s Orders

'Brussels' Peter received his marching orders from Manfred Weber’s circle—and he is carrying them out, Istvan Hollik told Magyar Nemzet in an interview. The MP of the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) warned that Ukraine's accession to the EU would have dire consequences for Hungarians, but pledged that the governing parties would not allow this to happen. That is why, he said, it is crucial that as many people as possible participate in the upcoming consultative vote. The interview also touched on the fact that Mr. Hollik has been appointed chair of a new parliamentary subcommittee focused on combating drug use.

Máté Patrik
2025. 04. 29. 15:41
Istvan Hollik, an MP of Hungary's co-ruling KDNP party (Photo: Miklos Teknos)
– The fight against drugs requires coordinated, nation-wide action. That’s why the responsibility doesn’t rest solely with the government and the authorities. Parliament must also play its part, Istvan Hollik told our newspaper in an interview. The MP of Hungary's co-ruling Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) explained that, at his initiative, a new parliamentary subcommittee has been established to support the work of government commissioner Laszlo Horvath and to monitor anti-drug efforts.

Budapest, 2025. március 18. A képviselők szavaznak az Országgyűlés plenáris ülésén 2025. március 18-án. MTI/Bodnár Boglárka
Parliament to decide on tougher anti-drug measures (Photo: MTI / Boglarka Bodnar)

The government politician expressed regret that a significant number of opposition MPs failed to attend the subcommittee’s founding session, thus withholding their support. In Mr. Hollik’s view, this suggests that the opposition does not prioritize the fight against drugs. As for the legislative package submitted to parliament, he said it would establish a stricter and clearer legal framework, while expanding the definition of drugs.

He emphasized that this is necessary because the world of designer drugs evolves rapidly, and authorities must keep pace in order to defend effectively.

Commenting on the more permissive drug policies advocated by the left and the city leadership, Mr. Hollik remarked: “Budapest has a drug policy—not an anti-drug policy.” He called this a serious problem, pointing to Mayor Gergely Karacsony and the Tisza Party for supporting a liberal approach that, in his words, opens loopholes. “Moreover, Budapest is heavily affected by the drug issue. Just think of the record seizure in Csepel, where police confiscated 7.5 tonnes of crystal precursor material. It’s horrifying to imagine what could have happened if all that had reached the streets,” he added. Regarding legislation to restrict the consumption of energy drinks, the KDNP lawmaker noted that despite Brussels' efforts to obstruct and delay the process, the law is now close to being passed. He announced that it would be on Parliament’s agenda on Tuesday, April 29.

 

As for the controversial remarks made by Kinga Kollar, a Tisza Party MEP, Istvan Hollik used a single word to characterize them: “treason.”

– Kinga Kollar made it crystal clear to everyone: 'Brussels' Peter  and his team are working to make life as difficult as possible for the Hungarian people. They are banking on riding a wave of public outrage into power. I can’t imagine anything more despicable in politics, he said. Mr. Hollik added that it was no mystery why Peter Magyar had not called on Kinga Kollar to resign—she had merely expressed the Tisza Party’s position.

This was not some rogue or misinterpreted statement. It reflects the stance of the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar alike,

– he emphasized.

 

Why Voks 2025 re Ukraine’s EU Membership Is Crucial 

Addressing the fact that the Tisza Party has repeatedly expressed support for Ukraine’s EU accession, the KDNP representative said 'Brussels' Peter was simply following orders from Manfred Weber and his allies. “We’re talking about a black-belt, compulsive liar—someone who has betrayed not only his family and political allies, but his country too—so we shouldn’t be surprised that he refuses to take a public stand. However, this does not change his actions or intentions. They vote for everything in the European Parliament that provides financial support to Ukraine, and they’re doing everything they can to fast-track Ukraine’s entry into the bloc,” Mr. Hollik said. The governing-party lawmaker warned that such a move would impose an unthinkable financial burden on Hungary, with European taxpayers—including Hungarians—left to foot the bill.

But we won't allow this! That’s why it's vital for everyone to participate in Voks 2025,

– Istvan Hollik underlined. 

Cover photo: Istvan Hollik, an MP of Hungary's co-ruling KDNP party (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

 

