Manfred Weber's Orders Are Clear to Peter Magyar + Video

The leader of the European People's Party has made it clear what exactly he expects from Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party. The opposition party chief has chosen Ukraine over Hungary, Tamas Menczer pointed out.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 30. 9:46
Manfred Weber has now stated: 'Brussels' Peter and the Tisza Party is expected to stand with Ukraine and support Ukraine's EU accession, Tamas Menczer pointed out on social media. The communications director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) emphasized that the left-wing party leader must continually speak out in support of Ukraine.

Manfred Weber feltételeket szabott. Magyar Péterrel egymásra találtak Fotó: Teknős Miklós
Manfred Weber has set the direction for Peter Magyar (Photo: Miklos Teknos) 

As a party leader, I defined a clear redline to extremists. We’ll never work with those who are not respecting my three core principles: pro-Ukraine, pro- rule of law, and pro-Europe,

declared Manfred Weber.

Manfred Weber, along with Peter Magyar and his left-wing party, have chosen Ukraine.

But for us, Hungary comes first!

the communications director underlined. "Let's not allow decisions to be made over our heads. Take part in Voks 2025," he said, urging everyone to participate in the consultative vote.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Manfred Weber (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)

