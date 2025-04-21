Alarming Trend: Drug Culture Infiltrates Mobile Games, Endangering Youth

The Drug Research Institute (DKI) noted that mobile games centered around drug cultivation and trafficking are growing increasingly popular. They pointed out that young people encounter new behavioral patterns, values, and social messages daily through these games, making it crucial to consider what kind of world these games present. Often falling into the strategy or simulation category, the goal of these games is to build a successful and wealthy drug empire – even if only virtually.

Even cell phone games use the likeness of famous musicians and influencers to make the world of drug dealing more appealing (Photo: Illustration)

An Idealized Drug Lifestyle

One of the main appeals of these mobile games is their easy accessibility, simple mechanisms and instant gratification.

Gaming apps such as Hempire, Weed Firm, or Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm often portray drug dealing in a humorous, cartoon-like manner, using celebrity endorsements to enhance appeal.

In doing so, they not only trivialize the gravity of the subject but also idealize a lifestyle that, in reality, leads to serious societal issues. The typical objective in these games is to grow, trade, battle rival gangs, and amass points, money, and power. The logic is simple: the more you produce and sell, the larger your empire grows and the more successful you become.

The Drug Dealer as a Role Model

The system rewards and glorifies illegal behavior.

Gamers often identify with characters who are portrayed as heroes, outsmarting competitors and dominating the market through their decisions and strategy.

This is particularly detrimental if the game fails to show the real-life consequences of drug culture: crime, addiction, the deterioration of families, prison, or even death. For a young player, the criminal character may not be seen as a deterrent figure but as a role model – especially if the face of the game is a celebrity they already admire.

The greatest danger lies in how these games distort reality. For a teenager who hasn’t yet developed a solid moral compass, the message that drug dealing is exciting, profitable, and risk-free can deeply influence their worldview. Since many young people learn through games how society works, how to succeed, and which values are worth living by, the impact on their future should not be ignored, DKI points out.