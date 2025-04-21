Rendkívüli

Alarming Trend: Drug Culture Infiltrates Mobile Games, Endangering Youth

Cell phone games with drug-related themes portray the world of drug dealing in a humorous, cartoon-like style or make it more appealing by using the likeness of famous musicians and influencers, warned the Drug Research Institute (DKI). According to the institute, the threat lies in the fact that young players often identify with characters who are portrayed as heroes, dominating the market with clever decisions and strategy. DKI emphasized that this is especially dangerous for disadvantaged youth, where there is a lack of positive role models and traditional paths to social mobility are harder to access.

Forrás: Drogkutató Intézet (DKI)2025. 04. 21. 13:06
Illustration (Photo: Shutterstock)
The Drug Research Institute (DKI) noted that mobile games centered around drug cultivation and trafficking are growing increasingly popular. They pointed out that young people encounter new behavioral patterns, values, and social messages daily through these games, making it crucial to consider what kind of world these games present. Often falling into the strategy or simulation category, the goal of these games is to build a successful and wealthy drug empire – even if only virtually.

Even cell phone games use the likeness of famous musicians and influencers to make the world of drug dealing more appealing (Photo: Illustration)

An Idealized Drug Lifestyle

One of the main appeals of these mobile games is their easy accessibility, simple mechanisms and instant gratification.

Gaming apps such as Hempire, Weed Firm, or Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm often portray drug dealing in a humorous, cartoon-like manner, using celebrity endorsements to enhance appeal. 

In doing so, they not only trivialize the gravity of the subject but also idealize a lifestyle that, in reality, leads to serious societal issues. The typical objective in these games is to grow, trade, battle rival gangs, and amass points, money, and power. The logic is simple: the more you produce and sell, the larger your empire grows and the more successful you become.

The Drug Dealer as a Role Model

The system rewards and glorifies illegal behavior. 

Gamers often identify with characters who are portrayed as heroes, outsmarting competitors and dominating the market through their decisions and strategy.

This is particularly detrimental if the game fails to show the real-life consequences of drug culture: crime, addiction, the deterioration of families, prison, or even death. For a young player, the criminal character may not be seen as a deterrent figure but as a role model – especially if the face of the game is a celebrity they already admire.

The greatest danger lies in how these games distort reality. For a teenager who hasn’t yet developed a solid moral compass, the message that drug dealing is exciting, profitable, and risk-free can deeply influence their worldview. Since many young people learn through games how society works, how to succeed, and which values are worth living by, the impact on their future should not be ignored, DKI points out.

 

Greater Impact on the Disadvantaged

The DKI warns that these games normalize a criminal lifestyle, which can increase societal acceptance of drug use.

This is especially dangerous for youth from disadvantaged backgrounds, where few positive role models exist and traditional paths to advancement, like education or employment, are harder to access. 

For them, such a game is not just entertainment – it may present a distorted alternative.

Tackling the issue requires a multi-layered approach. First, parents and educators play a key role. They need to be aware of the games kids are playing and talk to them about the content – not through bans, but through open dialogue. Prevention programs in schools should be expanded to include digital media literacy, helping youth critically assess the content they consume.

Additionally, game developers and platform operators must be held accountable.

Drug-themed games should be filtered through age ratings, warnings or even removal. 

It’s also important for the gaming market to offer equally exciting simulation games that also promote social responsibility and provide a nuanced representation of reality. These could even serve educational purposes while remaining fun and engaging, DKI concluded.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Shutterstock)

