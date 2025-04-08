PM Orban: Our Villages Will Be Revitalized, Not Dismantled + Video

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Commissioner Alpar Gyoparos visited Tiszakurt to see how the four latest elements of the Hungarian Village Program have been performing so far.

The program was expanded in March to include support for small-town shops and pubs, as well as initiatives for church renovations and the installation of cash withdrawal ATMs.

Villages should not be dismantled, but built up. Today in Tiszakurt, we reviewed with Alpar Gyoparos how we are progressing and what still needs to be done,

Viktor Orban emphasized in a post on social media.