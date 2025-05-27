Brussels has made its decision: they’ve decided to fast-track Ukraine into the European Union and to support Ukraine by all possible means, highlighted Tamas Menczer. The communications director of the ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) shared on social media what consequences this accession could bring.

What Brussels is doing or wants to do is executing Ukraine’s plan. Brussels aims to help Ukraine by cutting Europe off from Russian raw materials, Russian natural gas, and oil. If they succeed, if Brussels pushes through Ukraine’s plan, then

electricity bills in Hungary will double, rising from an average of 7,000 forints to 14,000 forints, and gas bills will triple or even increase three and a half times, jumping from an average of 16,000 forints to 54,000 forints. This is outrageous,

the politician emphasized. In contrast, the Hungarian government and the governing parties put Hungarian interests first and represent those interests exclusively, he added.

"That’s why we’re asking everyone to participate in the consultative vote Voks 2025 and say no to Ukraine’s EU membership. Online voting is also possible," Tamas Menczer said, encouraging everyone to vote.