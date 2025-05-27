FideszEurópai UnióUkrajnaMenczer TamáskövetkezményföldgázBrüsszelben
magyar

Brussels Pushing Ukraine's Plan, Would Destroy Low Utility Costs

Tamas Menczer warned about the dangers of Ukraine’s accession.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 27. 11:44
Ukrajna csatlakozásával a háborút is felvennék az Európai Unióba (Forrás: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Brussels has made its decision: they’ve decided to fast-track Ukraine into the European Union and to support Ukraine by all possible means, highlighted Tamas Menczer. The communications director of the ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) shared on social media what consequences this accession could bring.

What Brussels is doing or wants to do is executing Ukraine’s plan. Brussels aims to help Ukraine by cutting Europe off from Russian raw materials, Russian natural gas, and oil. If they succeed, if Brussels pushes through Ukraine’s plan, then

electricity bills in Hungary will double, rising from an average of 7,000 forints to 14,000 forints, and gas bills will triple or even increase three and a half times, jumping from an average of 16,000 forints to 54,000 forints. This is outrageous,

the politician emphasized. In contrast, the Hungarian government and the governing parties put Hungarian interests first and represent those interests exclusively, he added.

"That’s why we’re asking everyone to participate in the consultative vote Voks 2025 and say no to Ukraine’s EU membership. Online voting is also possible," Tamas Menczer said, encouraging everyone to vote.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bánó Attila
idezojelekatomháború

Az atomháborútól nem fél Európa, csak az atomerőművektől

Bánó Attila avatarja

Európa háborús lázban égő vezetői szembemennek saját népeik elemi érdekeivel.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu