Brussels Bent On Stripping Hungary of Its Voting Rights

The Council of the European Union will hold a meeting on May 27 and one of the topics on the agenda will be the possible suspension of Hungary’s voting rights. This will mark the eighth hearing related to Hungary under Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union. Pro-war Brussels has launched yet another attack against Hungary.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 05. 23. 14:30
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
Article 7 outlines a procedure that allows the EU to impose sanctions on member states that severely and persistently violate the European Union's core values. This mechanism allows for the suspension of certain rights, including voting rights—though it’s important to note that a member state cannot be expelled from the EU. So once again, Brussels has launched an attack against Hungary.

According to the agenda for the May 27 meeting, Hungary's eighth hearing will be held as part of the Article 7 procedure.

Brussels Would Give Everything to Ukraine

This issue stems from longstanding tensions between Hungary and the EU. Brussels is doing everything in its power to fast-track Ukraine’s EU accession. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her allies show no concern about the economic, health, and social risks of admitting Kyiv to the EU by 2030 or even before.

By contrast, Hungary’s leadership prioritizes the interests of the Hungarian people.

Brussels’ pro-war leaders don’t like this stance, and have now launched another attack against Hungary. Stripping Hungary of its voting rights could be the next step in this process.

The Financial Times recently reported that EU member states are increasingly debating whether Hungary should be stripped of its voting right on key EU decisions.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, beyond taking away voting rights, Brusses is also attacking Hungarian families. For example, 26 MEPs have written to the European Commission demanding the immediate freezing of all EU funding to Hungary. Among the signatories of this initiative are well-known politicians with a history of hostility toward Hungary.

