Article 7 outlines a procedure that allows the EU to impose sanctions on member states that severely and persistently violate the European Union's core values. This mechanism allows for the suspension of certain rights, including voting rights—though it’s important to note that a member state cannot be expelled from the EU. So once again, Brussels has launched an attack against Hungary.

According to the agenda for the May 27 meeting, Hungary's eighth hearing will be held as part of the Article 7 procedure.

Brussels Would Give Everything to Ukraine

This issue stems from longstanding tensions between Hungary and the EU. Brussels is doing everything in its power to fast-track Ukraine’s EU accession. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her allies show no concern about the economic, health, and social risks of admitting Kyiv to the EU by 2030 or even before.