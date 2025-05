Brutális felvételeken a pusztító árvíz, egyre több a halott + videó

20.05.2025#Australia#Flooding in the Mid North Coast and Hunter Region of #NSW.Thousands of homes without power. More than 270mm of rain fell in several locations in less than 24 hours. SES responded to 1,400 incidents.4,000 homes across the state were left without power. https://t.co/pNzN95p13q pic.twitter.com/tjVG4tM0Wi