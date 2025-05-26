Parents Fed Up with Universities’ Extreme Diversity Policies in the U.S.

On the topic of transgenderism, 60% of respondents said they don’t believe transgender competitors should be allowed into women’s sports, and 61% want women’s bathrooms to be reserved for biological females.

“It’s no surprise that American parents and students expect a college experience that is academically rigorous, open to diverse viewpoints, and focused on preparing graduates for meaningful careers,” Paul Runko, Defending Education’s director of strategic initiatives for K-12, told the New York Post. He said:

Colleges and universities should take note when families express concern about campus climates — calling for environments free from political extremism, ideological agendas, antisemitism, and campus disruptions.

Parents appeared uneasy with some of the colleges' and universities' politically fraught practices on many culture war issues across the country, the survey indicated.

Over the past two years, anti-Israel protests have swept campuses across the country amid the Israel-Hamas war, leading to fierce debates over how administrators should respond.

Sixty-seven percent of parents believe colleges and universities should implement antisemitism bias training for faculty and staff. Sixty-nine percent also backed higher education institutions that discipline students for disrupting campus activities, the international V4NA news agency highlights.

Parents also generally expressed support for increased transparency in higher education.

An overwhelming 82% said they want colleges to divulge their foreign funding sources,

while a hefty 79% said colleges and universities should prioritize American applicants over foreign ones in the admission process.

White Students Face Discrimination from Kindergarten to University

As V4NA previously highlighted, white students are increasingly being pushed aside in more and more schools under the Biden administration, in the name of social justice.

"Come hang out while we get a chance to know each other and build our community as we kick off this schoolyear." An elementary school in California's San Francisco Bay Area sparked outrage after it arranged a Playdate Social Event for students and their parents. The invitation was sent to all students' families; however, many were outraged because the organizer, the Equity Committee, specified that only those from Black, Brown, or API (Asian and Pacific Islander) families were welcome to attend the event.

In short: white students were excluded from the mixer.

The Faculty of Health Sciences at Western University in Ontario is reminding students they have “important roles to play in helping make Western a safer, proactive space to learn and grow.” As a part of this role, the school formed an “Anti-Racism Task Force” to “dismantle whiteness” and “prevent… other forms of systemic oppression” within its faculty, as Rebel News highlighted in a piece published back in 2023.

A study published last year also revealed that two out of three students in the United States reported exercising “self-censorship” during classroom discussions on certain topics.

Sixty percent of college students "strongly" or "somewhat" agreed with the statement that “the climate on campus prevents some people from saying things they believe because others might find them offensive.”

Trump takes aim at ideology-driven education

Following his election, Donald Trump began dismantling discriminatory practices and the growing wave of antisemitism within the American education system. One of the most striking examples of this effort is the case of Harvard University.