PM Orban Approves Another Major Pay Raise That Will Please Many

The government is making life easier for employees working in small settlements.

2025. 05. 22. 13:07
The government has decided to raise the salaries of public servants employed by local municipalities in settlements with fewer than 10 thousand residents, Vilaggazdasag reported, based on Wednesday’s edition of the Hungarian Official Gazette. The decision aims to enhance the efficiency of public administration and recognize the extraordinary expertise and high-level professional work carried out by local municipalities. As a first step, the government agreed to a fair salary adjustment for public servants in offices located in settlements with populations under 10 thousand, alongside a scheduled increase in central budget funding to support this.

Pay rise on the way (Photo: MTVA/Tibor Olah)

Under the decision:

The government will provide an additional 532,500 forints per employee in central budget support for the operational costs of municipal offices in settlements with fewer than 10 thousand residents. Employers may use this amount exclusively for public servant salary increases effective from July 1.

It was also announced that in 2026, the government will increase per capita state budget support by 15 percent.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

