Geert Wilders has proposed a 10-point plan aimed at radically reducing the influx of migrants, including a complete halt to accepting asylum seekers at Dutch borders. He has also set a deadline, stating he wants results within a few weeks on the issue of migration.
The Netherlands Gets Tough: Right Wing Issues an Ultimatum Re: Immigration
The leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV) in the Netherlands is demanding immediate action against migrants. Geert Wilders has issued an ultimatum to his coalition partners, according to a report by V4NA.
Geert Wilders Demands Immediate Action Regarding Immigration.
Wilders wants the Dutch army to immediately turn back individuals submitting asylum applications at the border. If the right-wing politician's demands were to be implemented, it would mark a major break from the Netherlands’ current asylum practices,
V4NA reports.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Wilders also wants to close the chapter on Syrian refugees, proposing to send them back to their home country—even considering deportations. He also wants to temporarily suspend family reunification for migrants who have already been granted refugee status, and repatriate Syrians who have sought asylum or are in the country on temporary visas. He argues that most parts of Syria are now safe. He also stated that migrants convicted of violent or sexual crimes must be deported, calling this a "one strike and you're out" policy, according to Exxpress.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
The proposals further intensify tensions within the four-party governing coalition, which was formed after Wilders’ Freedom Party won the 2023 Dutch elections with a platform promising drastic reductions in immigration.
Wilders stated that if immigration policy does not become stricter, his party will leave the coalition. He added that after months of negotiations and a lack of anti-migration measures, his patience has run out, according to the AP.
Earlier, Magyar Nemzet reported that French politicians criticized Brussels’s migration plans, and that Germans are increasingly fed up with migration.
Cover Photo: Masses of migrants arriving to Europe (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary Source: MTI)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM: Hungary Has Zero Tolerance for Anti-Semitism
Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade is visiting Israel.
Peter Magyar's Friend Roland Tseber Is Threatening Hungarians
They are laying the groundwork for potential actions against the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.
PM Orban: Government Takes Action Against Ukrainian Scammers + Video
One careless click and Ukrainian scammers can get a family’s entire savings. The issue will be a key topic at Wednesday's cabinet meeting.
Brutal Videos Show How Zelensky's Regime Drags People from Streets in Ukraine to Certain Death
Abductions continue in Ursula von der Leyen's favorite democracy.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Orbán megsértette a gyerekes anyákat az adókedvezménnyel, itt az ideje utcára vonulni
Megdöbbentő bejelentés érkezett a Covid-19 vakcinákról
Feleségét bevásárlás után holtan találta – 19 évvel később kiderült, mit tett valójában
Félnek a németek, hogy a fagyi visszanyal: sürgetik hazahozni a New Yorkban tartott hegynyi aranyat
Két bajnoki címről is lemaradt, mégis kell a Fradinak
Üzent a Hargita Megyei Tanács elnöke a parajdi katasztrófa közeli helyzet kialakulása után + videó
Orbán Viktor: Gőzerővel dolgozunk
Szerdai sportműsor: Marozsán Fábián–Carlos Alcaraz a Roland Garroson, Betis–Chelsea Kl-döntő
Orbán Willi a liverpooli Virgil van Dijk társa lett a védelemben
Összegyűjtöttük a legviccesebb mémeket, amik a felpofozott Macronról születtek + videó
Nagy a baj: elhagyta az utolsó civil is a parajdi sóbányát
Caramel alaposan téved
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM: Hungary Has Zero Tolerance for Anti-Semitism
Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade is visiting Israel.
Peter Magyar's Friend Roland Tseber Is Threatening Hungarians
They are laying the groundwork for potential actions against the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.
PM Orban: Government Takes Action Against Ukrainian Scammers + Video
One careless click and Ukrainian scammers can get a family’s entire savings. The issue will be a key topic at Wednesday's cabinet meeting.
Brutal Videos Show How Zelensky's Regime Drags People from Streets in Ukraine to Certain Death
Abductions continue in Ursula von der Leyen's favorite democracy.