The Netherlands Gets Tough: Right Wing Issues an Ultimatum Re: Immigration

The leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV) in the Netherlands is demanding immediate action against migrants. Geert Wilders has issued an ultimatum to his coalition partners, according to a report by V4NA.

2025. 05. 28.
Masses of migrants arriving to Europe (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary Source MTI)
Geert Wilders has proposed a 10-point plan aimed at radically reducing the influx of migrants, including a complete halt to accepting asylum seekers at Dutch borders. He has also set a deadline, stating he wants results within a few weeks on the issue of migration.

Geert Wilders demands immediate action regarding immigration. (Photo:  AFP/Robin van Lonkhuijsen)

Geert Wilders Demands Immediate Action Regarding Immigration. 

Wilders wants the Dutch army to immediately turn back individuals submitting asylum applications at the border. If the right-wing politician's demands were to be implemented, it would mark a major break from the Netherlands’ current asylum practices,

 V4NA reports.

Wilders also wants to close the chapter on Syrian refugees, proposing to send them back to their home country—even considering deportations. He also wants to temporarily suspend family reunification for migrants who have already been granted refugee status, and repatriate Syrians who have sought asylum or are in the country on temporary visas. He argues that most parts of Syria are now safe. He also stated that migrants convicted of violent or sexual crimes must be deported, calling this a "one strike and you're out" policy, according to Exxpress.

The proposals further intensify tensions within the four-party governing coalition, which was formed after Wilders’ Freedom Party won the 2023 Dutch elections with a platform promising drastic reductions in immigration.

Wilders stated that if immigration policy does not become stricter, his party will leave the coalition. He added that after months of negotiations and a lack of anti-migration measures, his patience has run out, according to the AP.

Earlier, Magyar Nemzet reported that French politicians criticized Brussels’s migration plans, and that Germans are increasingly fed up with migration.

Cover Photo: Masses of migrants arriving to Europe (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary Source: MTI)

