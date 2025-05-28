The Netherlands Gets Tough: Right Wing Issues an Ultimatum Re: Immigration

Geert Wilders @geertwilderspvv threatens to leave the coalition goverment in the Netherlands if it doesn’t swiftly take action to reduce immigration within the next weeks.



Wilders demands the implementation of a ten-point program in the Netherlands which includes:



- A total… pic.twitter.com/Tv5elEhPyt — Politics World Wide Web (@PoliticsWWWeb) May 27, 2025

The proposals further intensify tensions within the four-party governing coalition, which was formed after Wilders’ Freedom Party won the 2023 Dutch elections with a platform promising drastic reductions in immigration.

Wilders stated that if immigration policy does not become stricter, his party will leave the coalition. He added that after months of negotiations and a lack of anti-migration measures, his patience has run out, according to the AP.

Earlier, Magyar Nemzet reported that French politicians criticized Brussels’s migration plans, and that Germans are increasingly fed up with migration.

Cover Photo: Masses of migrants arriving to Europe (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary Source: MTI)