Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, made a statement about EU enlargement. From her words spoken in the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, it is clear that the Commission is committed to speeding up and simplifying the process, with special attention to the current geopolitical situation. In other words, they would admit Ukraine into the EU as quickly as possible and would even approve a range of benefits for Kyiv before actual accession.

Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, voiced her support for Ukraine (Photo: AFP)

We must and we will succeed in the next phase of Europe’s unification. We have a realistic chance to bring one or more candidate countries to the finish line within this mandate,

Commissioner Kos said, stressing the importance of EU enlargement. This statement aligns with those of the recently convicted Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, who said Ukraine should join the Union before 2030, now even bringing forward the target date to 2029.