Here’s Proof That Brussels Intends to Fast-Track Ukraine’s EU Membership

The pro-war EU elite wants to have Ukraine as a member of the European Union by 2029. The European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement made bold statements regarding Kyiv and the enlargement process. To accommodate Ukraine, they would eliminate the member state veto, and internal markets would be opened even before accession.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 04. 16:42
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)
Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, made a statement about EU enlargement. From her words spoken in the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, it is clear that the Commission is committed to speeding up and simplifying the process, with special attention to the current geopolitical situation. In other words, they would admit Ukraine into the EU as quickly as possible and would even approve a range of benefits for Kyiv before actual accession.

Marta Kos, az Európai Bizottság szomszédságpolitikáért és bővítésért felelős biztosa Ukrajna mellett szólalt fel (Fotó: AFP)
Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, voiced her support for Ukraine (Photo: AFP)

We must and we will succeed in the next phase of Europe’s unification. We have a realistic chance to bring one or more candidate countries to the finish line within this mandate,

Commissioner Kos said, stressing the importance of EU enlargement. This statement aligns with those of the recently convicted Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, who said Ukraine should join the Union before 2030, now even bringing forward the target date to 2029.

The Commission is not only focusing on accession negotiations but is also working to at the same time to accelerate integration in other areas. Internal markets would be opened up even before formal accession.

In addition to the accession negotiations, the Commission is intensifying efforts to fast-track integration into the single market—now simultaneously with defense, security, connectivity, energy, and much more—together with EU member states,

explained Kos.

The Commissioner highlighted that the Commission is working with member states to find ways to simplify accession procedures:

Together with the EU member states, the Commission is seeking methods to simplify accession procedures, so that bilateral issues do not hinder enlargement in this extremely sensitive geopolitical situation.

Thus, Brussels—usually so sensitive about democracy—is preparing to develop alternative decision-making mechanisms, to ensure that in cases like Ukraine or others, Hungary or any other member state are prevented from using their veto powers.

War-Hungry Brussels Would Do Anything for Ukraine

In her speech, Marta Kos specifically addressed the situation in Ukraine and Moldova:

We absolutely must take the next step with Ukraine and Moldova. Both countries have done their homework. Everything is ready, and it is now up to the Council to open the first cluster. EU membership is a crucial security guarantee for Ukraine. We must make it a reality. We need to keep moving forward to maintain the momentum of reforms in Ukraine, help our member states address their concerns, and ultimately respond to the greatest security challenges we have faced since the end of World War II.

The Commissioner’s remarks highlight the European Commission’s emphasis on accelerating and simplifying the enlargement process. In other words, they would do anything for Ukraine—while disregarding the concerns of member states and European citizens.

As previously reported, Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU membership carries numerous risks. These include the spread of disease, crime and economic concerns.

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)

