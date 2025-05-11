Several recent studies have highlighted Ukraine’s critical public health and epidemic situation. Public health experts and researchers have warned of the rapid spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria, which are prevalent in worrying numbers across Ukraine. Experts also report that HIV is widespread in Ukraine, with increasing cases of AIDS among minors and children in several regions.

Destroyed buildings in the city of Lyman, Ukraine, during Easter celebrations, April 20, 2025 (Photo: AFP)

Despite consistent denials by Ukrainian authorities, a Ukrainian researcher has now essentially confirmed that there are worrying public health and epidemiological problems in Ukraine.

Liudmyla Shostakovych Koretska, a professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases at Dnipro State Medical University in Ukraine, will present her findings at the World Congress on Infectious Diseases in Rome this June. She will focus on the growing number of infections seen in Ukraine caused by so-called gram-negative bacteria—those resistant to antibiotics.

Since early 2022, Ukraine has faced unprecedented challenges due to the ongoing war following Russia's aggression. At the same time, the country, like the rest of the world, continues to confront the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated various health issues. Notably, there has been nearly a two-fold increase in bacterial and viral infections between 2022 and 2023,

the professor noted in her abstract, published on the Rome conference website.

Of particular concern is the rising incidence of Gram-negative bacterial infections, increasingly caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) strains,

Liudmyla Shostakovych Koretska highlighted, stating that the study was conducted in the infectious diseases department and the bacteriological laboratory of a regional hospital in Dnipro following EUCAST standards.

We collected a total of 103 biological samples (sputum, wound exudate, blood, and urine) from hospitalized patients to assess antimicrobial susceptibility. Additionally, a clinical case of a COVID-19 patient with severe bacterial complications was analyzed, focusing on microbiological findings and the selection of targeted antimicrobial therapy.

she wrote and went on to reveal results.