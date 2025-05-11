Ukrajnavírusbaktérium
Ukrainian Professor Admits to Severe, Epidemic-Level Health Crisis in Ukraine

While Ukrainian officials continue to deny the existence of serious problems in their country, a Ukrainian researcher has now acknowledged the alarming public health and epidemic threats in Ukraine. The professor will speak at the World Congress on Infectious Diseases this June in Rome, where she will present data showing a continuous rise in bacterial and viral infections throughout Ukraine.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 11. 17:43
Doctor putting on protective gloves at a clinic (Photo: Getty Images/Luis Alvarez)
Several recent studies have highlighted Ukraine’s critical public health and epidemic situation. Public health experts and researchers have warned of the rapid spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria, which are prevalent in worrying numbers across Ukraine. Experts also report that HIV is widespread in Ukraine, with increasing cases of AIDS among minors and children in several regions.

Ukrajna
Destroyed buildings in the city of Lyman, Ukraine, during Easter celebrations, April 20, 2025 (Photo: AFP)

Despite consistent denials by Ukrainian authorities, a Ukrainian researcher has now essentially confirmed that there are worrying public health and epidemiological problems in Ukraine. 

Liudmyla Shostakovych Koretska, a professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases at Dnipro State Medical University in Ukraine, will present her findings at the World Congress on Infectious Diseases in Rome this June. She will focus on the growing number of infections seen in Ukraine caused by so-called gram-negative bacteria—those resistant to antibiotics.

Since early 2022, Ukraine has faced unprecedented challenges due to the ongoing war following Russia's aggression. At the same time, the country, like the rest of the world, continues to confront the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated various health issues. Notably, there has been nearly a two-fold increase in bacterial and viral infections between 2022 and 2023,

the professor noted in her abstract, published on the Rome conference website.

Of particular concern is the rising incidence of Gram-negative bacterial infections, increasingly caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) strains,

Liudmyla Shostakovych Koretska highlighted, stating that the study was conducted in the infectious diseases department and the bacteriological laboratory of a regional hospital in Dnipro following EUCAST standards.

We collected a total of 103 biological samples (sputum, wound exudate, blood, and urine) from hospitalized patients to assess antimicrobial susceptibility. Additionally, a clinical case of a COVID-19 patient with severe bacterial complications was analyzed, focusing on microbiological findings and the selection of targeted antimicrobial therapy.

she wrote and went on to reveal results.

Among the isolated bacterial pathogens from various biological samples, over 30 percent were non-fermenting, multidrug-resistant organisms.

the scientific summary stated. This means a significant portion of the pathogens studied were resistant to treatment—posing serious epidemic risks, as they no longer respond to currently available medications.

The researcher also detailed which diseases pose the highest risk of outbreak:

The predominant pathogens included Escherichia coli (30 percent Salmonella enteritidis (18 percent), Acinetobacter spp. (16 percent), Klebsiella pneumoniae (21 percent), and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (7 percent),

Shostakovych wrote, pointing out that "despite the availability of treatment options, most isolates demonstrated extensive antibiotic resistance, posing significant therapeutic challenges." In other words, it was difficult or impossible to cure patients infected with these pathogens.

 In everyday language, the pathogens listed are:

  • Coli bacterium – a strain of bacteria that causes vomiting and bloody stool during infection;  
  • Salmonella – another bacteria that triggers vomiting and diarrhea;
  • Acinetobacter – this bacterial family, according to scientific portals, includes 32 subspecies. Some cause urinary tract infections, others pneumonia, and it is also responsible for hospital-acquired infections. The Hartmann Science Center notes that "the increasing multi-resistance to antibiotics (MDR = multidrug resistance) hinders the treatment of infections caused by Acinetobacter species. Transmission mainly occurs via contaminated water and food respectively."
  • Klebsiella pneumoniae, the superbug – this bacteria is part of the natural gut flora in healthy individuals. However, in weakened immune systems, it can infect the lungs, blood, or brain, causing pneumonia or even meningitis. Researchers consider it dangerous because this antibiotic-resistant bacterium can transfer its resistance to other bacterial types.
  • Pseudomonas aeruginosa – thrives in environments like air conditioning systems, drains, and toilet tanks, and can be fatal in those with weakened immune systems. A study by Hungary’s National Center for Public Health found it may cause ear infections or blood poisoning. 

The Ukrainian scientist summed up her conclusions in a nutshell for the upcoming World Congress on Infectious Diseases as follows:

The surge in bacterial infections following COVID-19 has led to increased antibiotic use, contributing to the rise of antimicrobial resistance. The combination of ongoing military conflict and the persistent healthcare burdens of COVID-19 exacerbates these challenges. This situation necessitates strategic interventions in infection control, antimicrobial stewardship, and healthcare resource allocation.


WHO Acknowledges Critical Health Crisis in Ukraine

In the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine, health care-associated infections and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) have a dramatic impact on the health of people inside and outside the country, as conflict creates conditions that allow AMR to spread further,

reads the World Health Organization's April 2025 report.
From 2023 to 2025, the WHO organized training programs in Ukraine on infection prevention and control (IPC). The training covered all areas of healthcare, including hospital operations during and after emergencies. The training—which included basics like hand sanitization and drinking-water hygiene—saw overwhelming demand, reflecting a critical need for such initiatives. Most applicants came from the Kyiv and Lviv regions.  

Cover photo: Doctor putting on protective gloves at a clinic (Photo: Getty Images)

