Ominous News from Hungary’s Southern Border

Regarding Hungary’s decision to file a lawsuit against the European Court of Justice over a fine related to the country's handling of migration, Gyorgy Bakondi said

this procedure is a form of political pressure and clearly reflects the double standards applied in criticism of Hungary’s border control measures. In recent years, Hungary has regularly faced sanctions, infringement procedures, and lawsuits concerning its border protection system,

he said. Hungary, he stressed, will not pay either the lump-sum fine or the daily penalty of one million euros, calling the size of the fine unprecedented. According to Gyorgy Bakondi, the EU’s goal is to force Hungary to abandon a border control system that ensures security for the Hungarian people. He emphasized that