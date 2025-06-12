határőrizetBakondi GyörgyEurópai Unió Bírósága
magyar

Ominous News from Hungary’s Southern Border

All signs indicate that migration pressure on Hungary will increase in the coming months, said the Hungarian prime minister’s chief homeland security advisor on public television on Thursday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 12. 17:15
Distributing migrants based on quotas is not a solution (Photo: MTI)
Distributing migrants based on quotas is not a solution (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Gyorgy Bakondi, chief homeland security advisor to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, stated that the number of illegal border crossings has significantly increased along Hungary’s southern border. While around 1,400 border violators were apprehended during the same period last year, this year the number has already reached approximately 6,500. He noted that there is a shift back to the Serbia–Hungary border, as smuggling networks that previously favored the Croatia–Slovenia–Italy route are now once again active along the Serbia–Hungary border section — often engaging in violent conflicts with each other.

Bakondi György: Az elkövetkező hónapokban növekedni fog a migrációs nyomás
Migration pressure is expected to increase in the coming months, says Gyorgy Bakondi (Photo: MTI)

Regarding Hungary’s decision to file a lawsuit against the European Court of Justice over a fine related to the country's handling of migration, Gyorgy Bakondi said 

this procedure is a form of political pressure and clearly reflects the double standards applied in criticism of Hungary’s border control measures. In recent years, Hungary has regularly faced sanctions, infringement procedures, and lawsuits concerning its border protection system,

he said.  Hungary, he stressed, will not pay either the lump-sum fine or the daily penalty of one million euros, calling the size of the fine unprecedented. According to Gyorgy Bakondi, the EU’s goal is to force Hungary to abandon a border control system that ensures security for the Hungarian people. He emphasized that 

Hungary will maintain its current border protection policy and is seeking legal review of the European Court’s discriminatory action through this lawsuit.

 

On Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program, Gyorgy Bakondi said that approximately one million illegal migrants arrive in Europe each year. These individuals, he explained, cause serious tensions in public security and social service systems, and earlier expectations, such as employment potential, have largely gone unfulfilled. According to the expert, there is no effective solution in sight from the European Union’s policies, as

distributing migrants based on quotas is not a solution.

A growing number of EU member states are now seeking national solutions to the challenges of immigration in order to strengthen their internal security, he added.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier article, human smuggling mafias are behind the illegal migration flow.

Cover photo: Distributing migrants based on quotas is not a solution (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekWellor

Pogány Induló, Caramel, ByeAlex áldozatul esett, jól megkapták a magukét, nagyon ki lettek cikizve

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Forró nyári sláger perzselte meg a magyar celebeket.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu