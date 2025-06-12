Gyorgy Bakondi, chief homeland security advisor to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, stated that the number of illegal border crossings has significantly increased along Hungary’s southern border. While around 1,400 border violators were apprehended during the same period last year, this year the number has already reached approximately 6,500. He noted that there is a shift back to the Serbia–Hungary border, as smuggling networks that previously favored the Croatia–Slovenia–Italy route are now once again active along the Serbia–Hungary border section — often engaging in violent conflicts with each other.
Ominous News from Hungary’s Southern Border
All signs indicate that migration pressure on Hungary will increase in the coming months, said the Hungarian prime minister’s chief homeland security advisor on public television on Thursday.
Regarding Hungary’s decision to file a lawsuit against the European Court of Justice over a fine related to the country's handling of migration, Gyorgy Bakondi said
this procedure is a form of political pressure and clearly reflects the double standards applied in criticism of Hungary’s border control measures. In recent years, Hungary has regularly faced sanctions, infringement procedures, and lawsuits concerning its border protection system,
he said. Hungary, he stressed, will not pay either the lump-sum fine or the daily penalty of one million euros, calling the size of the fine unprecedented. According to Gyorgy Bakondi, the EU’s goal is to force Hungary to abandon a border control system that ensures security for the Hungarian people. He emphasized that
Hungary will maintain its current border protection policy and is seeking legal review of the European Court’s discriminatory action through this lawsuit.
On Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program, Gyorgy Bakondi said that approximately one million illegal migrants arrive in Europe each year. These individuals, he explained, cause serious tensions in public security and social service systems, and earlier expectations, such as employment potential, have largely gone unfulfilled. According to the expert, there is no effective solution in sight from the European Union’s policies, as
distributing migrants based on quotas is not a solution.
A growing number of EU member states are now seeking national solutions to the challenges of immigration in order to strengthen their internal security, he added.
As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier article, human smuggling mafias are behind the illegal migration flow.
Cover photo: Distributing migrants based on quotas is not a solution (Photo: MTI)
