Hungary Demands Immediate Action from Brussels to Avert Danger

"It's Sunday yet busy working over the weekend," Viktor Orban began his post, referring to the far-reaching effects of the war that broke out Friday between Iran and Israel. The risks to energy supply and the price explosion have reached Hungary, so his day was filled with economic consultations, he said.

An energy crisis is looming, says Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

PM Orban: An Energy Crisis Is Looming

Viktor Orban emphasized:

The effects of the Iran-Israel war that broke out early Friday morning are reaching Hungary.

The Persian Gulf region plays a key role in the global energy system, meaning that any armed conflict there has an immediate effect on prices and supply routes.