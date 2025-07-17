Farmers Across Europe Rise Up Against Brussels + Video

Hir TV reported that the European Commission’s proposed budget and agricultural policy for 2028–2034 has sparked massive resistance among European farmers. At Wednesday’s protest in Brussels, demonstrators arrived from many countries, including Ireland, to protest against merging the two pillars of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)—direct payments and rural development—into a single fund.

According to Copa-Cogeca, the largest European umbrella organization in the sector,

the Commission is trying to force a “bookkeeping-style agricultural policy” on Europe,

which would severely harm farmers, food security and sustainability. To preserve the current two-pillar CAP system, the organization has launched a petition, which has already gained the support of Members of the European Parliament.

Francie Gorman, President of the Irish Farmers’ Association, stated:

What is emerging regarding post-2027 funding is cause for serious concern.

He believes it would fundamentally shake not only Irish but all European rural economies.

Viktor Orban: A Rebellion Is Starting

The wave of protests has reached Hungary as well. Farmers from all over the country gathered for a demonstration at Millenaris in Budapest, bringing 30 tons of manure with them. They even dumped a crate of it at the entrance of the European Commission’s representation in Budapest to express their outrage over the Brussels proposal.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on his social media page:

I recommend the most radical form of resistance. A rebellion is starting!

According to the prime minister, Brussels’s agricultural plan would utterly ruin Hungarian farmers.

Zsolt Gyorgy Papp, President of the National Chamber of Agriculture, speaking at the scene, emphasized that the proposal threatens the livelihood of 160,000 Hungarian farmers.

“This is not free money but support tied to strict rules, and helps cover seed, harvesting and rental costs,” he said.

Istvan Jakab, President of the Hungarian Farmers’ Association (MAGOSZ), stated that the plans of Brussels are again being prepared with “stealth legislation,” with those affected only being informed afterward.

No decisions about us without us—this is our message to Brussels once again,

he said.

Hungarian farmers sent a clear message: they reject the new agricultural policy and will not accept EU funds being taken away from them.