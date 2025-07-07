Rendkívüli

Szergej Lavrov: Oroszország nyitott a konfliktus diplomáciai megoldására

Sergey Lavrov: Russia Is Open to a Diplomatic Settlement of the Conflict

The Russian Federation's foreign minister gave an interview to Magyar Nemzet, stressing that the Russian side is interested in bringing the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end. Sergei Lavrov granted Magyar Nemzet an exclusive interview.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 07. 07. 7:07
Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation. The photo was provided to us by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.
“Sustainable solution cannot be achieved without eliminating the underlying causes of the conflict. It is crucial to remove threats to Russia’s security caused by NATO expansion and dragging Ukraine into this military bloc. It is no less important to ensure human rights in the territories that remain under control of the Kiev regime, which since 2014 has been destroying everything that is related to Russia, Russians, or Russian-speaking people, including the Russian language, culture, traditions, canonical Orthodox Christianity, and Russian-language media” - Sergey Lavrov said, in response to our question.

“These provisions must be included in a legally binding agreement for peaceful settlement. Ukraine should return to the origins of its statehood and adhere to the spirit and letter of the instruments that formed its legal basis,"

- Mr. Lavrov stated.

As a reminder, the provision on Ukraine’s neutral, non-aligned, and nuclear-free status is enshrined in the 1990 Declaration of its state sovereignty. In August 1991, the Verkhovnaya Rada adopted the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine, reaffirming the inviolability of the provisions of this Declaration. Reference to the Act of Declaration of Independence is included in the preamble of the applicable Constitution of Ukraine,

- FM Segrey Lavrov emphasized.

You can read the full interview at magyarnemzet.hu.

 

