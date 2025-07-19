Rendkívüli

Az ukrán biztonsági szolgálat embere a Sebestyén József haláláról hazudó férfi

The Warriors’ Club Keeps Growing with Surge in Membership + Video

The Warriors’ Club now has over 25,000 members. Alexandra Szentkiralyi, Fidesz-KDNP faction leader in Budapest's City Assembly, issued a call to potential new recruits.

2025. 07. 19. 14:59
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Warriors' Club kickoff event (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)
“Here comes the next step! The Warriors’ Club is a community and a digital movement. We are growing in numbers, we are speaking up louder for what is right, and now is your chance to join!” Alexandra Szentkiralyi posted on her social media page, announcing that the Warriors’ Club’s WhatsApp group is already full, with the Facebook group now becoming the next front line.

Viktor Orban at the Warriors' Club kickoff event (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department) 

Our Club is already 25,000 strong, and the power of the community is growing every day. Here you can find insider information, exclusive posts, and the most important messages from the warriors fighting for our country daily – including the thoughts of Viktor Orban!

Szentkiralyi noted.

Budepest's City Assembly Fidesz–KDNP faction leader encouraged everyone to not just observe but actively participate in this community that says no to globalist pressure and stands up for the interests of the Hungarian people, even in the digital space.

Szentkiralyi also addressed women directly:

And you too, girls! It’s time to make our voices heard! We must stand up for ourselves, for each other, for women! We do not want Brussels’s commands, anti-family proposals, or narcissistic, violent abusers either,

she emphasized.

Viktor Orban Announces Recruitment, We Can Count on the Prime Minister 

A few days ago, Viktor Orban himself announced recruitment for the Warriors’ Club, stating that this is an invitation to all Hungarians who, standing on the foundation of national values, are ready to act for God, country and family – in the digital world and beyond.

The recruitment has strict conditions embodied in the seven laws of the Warriors’ Club: patriotism, fight for freedom, respect, unity, action, shared destiny, and peace,

Hungary's prime minister emphasized, noting that whoever joins, wherever they live in the Carpathian Basin, will never be alone as a member of the club. The PM declared:

You can count on me just as you can count on the thousands of our fellow club members.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Warriors' Club kickoff event (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

