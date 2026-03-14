Brüsszel1848Szijjártó Péter
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Hungary FM Warns: The Sovereignty Fought for in 1848 Is Under Threat

The Brussels–Berlin–Kyiv axis is trying, through blackmail and coercion, to strip Hungary of the very sovereignty for which the heroes of 1848 fought and gave their lives, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Friday in Mezokovesd.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 14. 15:39
Peter Szijjarto Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Szijjarto made the remarks during a commemoration marking the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848 and subsequent War of Independence (1848–1849). He emphasized that Hungary has an exceptionally rich history compared to many countries in Europe, yet the national holiday on March 15 remains particularly special.

Szijjártó Péter elmondta, a Brüsszel–Berlin–Kijev tengely Magyarországot pontosan attól a szuverenitásától próbálja megfosztani a zsarolásával, amelyért az 1848-as hősök az életüket és a vérüket adták Forrás: Facebook
The Brussels–Berlin–Kyiv axis is trying, through blackmail, to strip Hungary of the very sovereignty for which the heroes of 1848 fought and gave their lives.(Source: Facebook)

“March 15 is one of those days that not only makes us proud of our past, our history, and our heritage, but also shows us the path forward for the future,” he said.

It is right that on this day we honor those heroes who in March 1848 decided the time had come to free themselves—and their homeland—from the chains described in Sandor Petofi's poem, and to raise their voices against foreign oppression and coercion,

he continued.

Szijjarto said the significance of that historic moment is clear today, as it was at the time, as the heroes of the era understood that the stakes were enormous. “The question then was how Hungary would enter history: as a subordinate province or as a strong, sovereign nation,” he added.

He noted that while revolutions also broke out elsewhere in Europe during that period, many collapsed within weeks. In Hungary, however, during the long months of the war of independence, people proved they could fight together, believe together, and act together for their homeland.

The Hungarian people proved that there is strength in unity. And when we say together what the Hungarian nation demands, it is heard beyond our borders—even in imperial palaces—and by those who seek to pressure and coerce us from the outside,

“And in 1848 the Hungarian nation spoke clearly, loudly, and in unity: let there be peace and let there be freedom. And now, as we approach March 15, 2026, we must again ask what the Hungarian nation wants and what the interests of the Hungarian people are,” he emphasized.

Szijjarto said the demand for peace remains just as relevant today.

“The Hungarian people want peace. They want the war that has been raging in our neighborhood for so long—now approaching the scale of the world wars of the last century—not to reach us. This is not our war. It has nothing to do with us, and it is not our responsibility,” he said.

Hungarians also want security—both physical and economic. They do not want Hungarian assets, Hungarian money, and everything that belongs to the Hungarian people to be handed over to those who are not entitled to it, as had happened in the previous century,

he said.

"Hungarians rightly want the freedom to decide for themselves whom to form alliances with and whom not to. It is also legitimate for the Hungarian people to want to preserve the thousand-year-old Christian statehood we inherited from Stephen I of Hungary,” he said.

He also stressed that Hungarians do not want large groups from foreign cultures entering the country who disregard Hungarian traditions, laws, and social norms.

“The Hungarian people want to preserve their traditions. They do not want to question truths that have stood for thousands of years, and they do not want their children to be confronted with ideas that could confuse them,” he said

Szijjarto argued that elites in power centers both in the East and the West have still not learned that Hungary’s sovereignty cannot be trampled.

“For sixteen years now, it has been our task to remind them again and again that the interests of the Hungarian people and Hungary come first. During those sixteen years, we have never been afraid to say no,” he said.

He concluded by warning that Hungary’s national interests, security, and sovereignty remain under attack today.

The Brussels–Berlin–Kyiv axis is relentlessly attacking us. They want to pressure us until they drag us into their war, take our money, and force us into an alliance with a neighbor with whom we do not wish to form one,

he said.

“But we have made it clear—not only with words but with actions—that as long as Hungary has a sovereign pro-nation government, this will not succeed. The pressure and coercion will not achieve its goal,” he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Source: Facebook)

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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