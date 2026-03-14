Hungary FM Warns: The Sovereignty Fought for in 1848 Is Under Threat

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Szijjarto made the remarks during a commemoration marking the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848 and subsequent War of Independence (1848–1849). He emphasized that Hungary has an exceptionally rich history compared to many countries in Europe, yet the national holiday on March 15 remains particularly special.

The Brussels–Berlin–Kyiv axis is trying, through blackmail, to strip Hungary of the very sovereignty for which the heroes of 1848 fought and gave their lives.(Source: Facebook)

“March 15 is one of those days that not only makes us proud of our past, our history, and our heritage, but also shows us the path forward for the future,” he said.

It is right that on this day we honor those heroes who in March 1848 decided the time had come to free themselves—and their homeland—from the chains described in Sandor Petofi's poem, and to raise their voices against foreign oppression and coercion,

he continued.

Szijjarto said the significance of that historic moment is clear today, as it was at the time, as the heroes of the era understood that the stakes were enormous. “The question then was how Hungary would enter history: as a subordinate province or as a strong, sovereign nation,” he added.

He noted that while revolutions also broke out elsewhere in Europe during that period, many collapsed within weeks. In Hungary, however, during the long months of the war of independence, people proved they could fight together, believe together, and act together for their homeland.

The Hungarian people proved that there is strength in unity. And when we say together what the Hungarian nation demands, it is heard beyond our borders—even in imperial palaces—and by those who seek to pressure and coerce us from the outside,

“And in 1848 the Hungarian nation spoke clearly, loudly, and in unity: let there be peace and let there be freedom. And now, as we approach March 15, 2026, we must again ask what the Hungarian nation wants and what the interests of the Hungarian people are,” he emphasized.

Szijjarto said the demand for peace remains just as relevant today.

“The Hungarian people want peace. They want the war that has been raging in our neighborhood for so long—now approaching the scale of the world wars of the last century—not to reach us. This is not our war. It has nothing to do with us, and it is not our responsibility,” he said.

Hungarians also want security—both physical and economic. They do not want Hungarian assets, Hungarian money, and everything that belongs to the Hungarian people to be handed over to those who are not entitled to it, as had happened in the previous century,

he said.