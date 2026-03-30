Rain or Shine, Massive Crowds Attend Viktor Orban's Nationwide Tour – With the Best Yet to Come!

Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour has been a major success so far, with large crowds attending his speeches at every stop. “We looked good all week. And the best is yet to come!” the prime minister posted on his social media page, sharing this week’s locations and schedule.

There will be no slowdown this week either. Until Good Friday, Viktor Orban will hold rallies at the following locations:

Szolnok on Monday at 6 p.m.

Ocsa on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Szentes on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Szombathely on Thursday a7 p.m.

There will be a three-day break over Easter. Last week, Viktor Orban was constantly on the move, meeting with voters: in Kecskemet on Monday, in Nagykanizsa on Tuesday, in Esztergom on Wednesday, and in Torokszentmiklos on Thursday, speaking before large crowds. On Friday, he held two events: first in Veszprem in the early afternoon, then in the opposition-leaning city of Gyor. During the campaign period, there is no rest even at weekends: on Saturday he visited Pecel, and Bekescsaba on Sunday.

Governing parties’ mobilization is successful

In the final phase of the campaign, the nationwide tour is especially important in demonstrating which side can mobilize its supporters and reach undecided voters.

Based on the March 15 Peace March and the tour stops so far, the governing parties’ mobilization has been successful: large crowds attend the rallies to listen to the prime minister and other speakers at every location.

In comparison, the Tisza Party is facing difficulties. According to official data, fewer people attended their event on the national holiday of March 15 than the Peace March, and turnout at Peter Magyar’s nationwide tour has also been notably low. This is clearly illustrated in Esztergom: Viktor Orban shared a drone photo showing the stark contrast between his event and that of the Tisza Party's leader.

Photos from other stops also show that significantly more people attend Fidesz–KDNP events than those of the Tisza Party.

Daniel Deak, senior analyst at the 21st Century Institute, described Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour as a major success on social media, noting that large numbers are interested both at the locations and online.

It is no coincidence that Tisza supporters are using every possible means against him, but without success so far,

the analyst stated.