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Viktor Orban’s Kaposvar Forum Marks Turning Point + Video

In Tuesday’s broadcast of The Hour of Truth, Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy spoke about protected fuel prices, about claims by Daniel Freund that Peter Magyar would allow the financing of the war and even send troops to Ukraine, and pointed out why the April election will be decisive.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 17. 17:02
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Reality on the streets is very different from what the digital world shows,” the minister stated on Tuesday's broadcast of The Hour of Truth hosted by Balazs Nemeth, speaking about the Peace March and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s campaign stop in Kaposvar. Istvan Nagy noted that the Kaposvar forum also marked a psychologically important turning point. During the campaign, constant attacks from the digital sphere can create uncertainty, but after such an event, one feels strengthened: “bring on even the lion!”

The minister said he personally attended Sunday’s Peace March and experienced no anger. Such collective actions, he emphasized, strongly unite people and have a motivating effect. Regarding the Kaposvar event, he noted that leftist-liberal media outlets were quick to mock it. “Sour grapes,” he remarked, adding that while the Tisza Party tries to maintain appearances, reality often does not match its communication.

This momentum from the prime minister brings such energy and strength into the final phase of the campaign that it will be enough for victory,

he said.

 

Peter Magyar Would Deny Even the Stars in the Sky

Referring to the Tisza party’s march on Sunday, Balazs Nemeth recalled that one of its most notable moments was the appearance of a “Go Tisza!” sign alongside a Ukrainian flag in the crowd. Peter Magyar, however, dismissed this as government communication.

“The truth has come out,” Istvan Nagy responded, adding that it has become typical of the leader of the Tisza Party to “deny even the stars in the sky.”  If a certain issue isn’t to his advantage, he simply denies it. The minister pointed out that The Tisza had even put Ukraine’s EU accession to a vote among its supporters.

Nagy István szerint most olyan kérdésekben lesz döntés az áprilisi választáson, amelyeket hiába bánunk meg fél év múlva, nem lehet már visszacsinálni (Forrás: Youtube)
The April election will decide on issues that cannot be undone, even if we regret them six months later, Istvan Nagy stressed (Source: YouTube)

The discussion also touched on claims by Daniel Freund that Peter Magyar would support financing the war and sending troops to Ukraine.

“This is the biggest possible exposure. With friends like Daniel Freund, who needs enemies?” the minister remarked, adding that the Tisza Party is paying the price for joining the European People’s Party. While they may sense that this is unpopular in Hungary, he said, they must repay the support they receive from Brussels.

Do we really believe there is money for nothing in exchange in today’s world?

Istvan Nagy asked, emphasizing that everything comes at a cost.

He also referred to a remark by Zoltan Tarr suggesting that not everything is being disclosed because it would lead to political failure, which the minister described as an early warning sign of the risks associated with the Tisza Party. He questioned how the party finances its activities, noting that it has no state funding due to having no parliamentary mandates, which he said poses serious risks.

 

Theater in Brussels

The discussion also covered the issue of Russian oil. Balazs Nemeth recalled reports in the Slovak press suggesting that Brussels is not exerting real pressure on Ukraine to restart the Druzhba oil pipeline.

If Brussels wanted it, oil would already be flowing,

the minister said.

He added that they are quietly hoping Hungary ends up in a difficult position, pointing to remarks by Kinga Kollar as evidence of this attitude. Brussels’ pro-Ukraine economic policy could push the European Union toward the brink of collapse, particularly in agriculture, the minister added.

Threats Against Hungary

Commenting on reports that Hungary and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto were threatened by Germany at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting of foreign ministers, Istvan Nagy said: “I am fortunate that privately they are always on my side, they just do not dare say so in the plenary.” He said that after meetings, colleagues often express support informally, but fail to stand up publicly. Referring to the German foreign minister’s remarks, he stressed:

It is unacceptable for an EU member state to be treated differently in favor of the interests of a non-member country.

The discussion also addressed protected fuel prices and further remarks by Zoltan Tarr, who, according to the minister, indicated that the Tisza Party intends to split up MOL Group and has set up a working group focused on the company. Istvan Nagy said he often advises people to look at whom parties would appoint as ministers. In his view, the involvement of Istvan Kapitany suggests that the Tisza Party aims to break away from cheap Russian energy, but they do not discuss the plan openly because it would lead to failure. Tisza Party vice-president Zoltan Tarr’s statements, he added, point toward the possible privatization of the state’s stake in MOL.

The April election will decide on issues that cannot be undone, even if we regret them six months later,

Istvan Nagy stressed in conclusion.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy on The Hour of Truth (Source: YouTube)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

 

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