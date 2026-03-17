Viktor Orban’s Kaposvar Forum Marks Turning Point + Video

“Reality on the streets is very different from what the digital world shows,” the minister stated on Tuesday's broadcast of The Hour of Truth hosted by Balazs Nemeth, speaking about the Peace March and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s campaign stop in Kaposvar. Istvan Nagy noted that the Kaposvar forum also marked a psychologically important turning point. During the campaign, constant attacks from the digital sphere can create uncertainty, but after such an event, one feels strengthened: “bring on even the lion!”

The minister said he personally attended Sunday’s Peace March and experienced no anger. Such collective actions, he emphasized, strongly unite people and have a motivating effect. Regarding the Kaposvar event, he noted that leftist-liberal media outlets were quick to mock it. “Sour grapes,” he remarked, adding that while the Tisza Party tries to maintain appearances, reality often does not match its communication.

This momentum from the prime minister brings such energy and strength into the final phase of the campaign that it will be enough for victory,

he said.

Peter Magyar Would Deny Even the Stars in the Sky

Referring to the Tisza party’s march on Sunday, Balazs Nemeth recalled that one of its most notable moments was the appearance of a “Go Tisza!” sign alongside a Ukrainian flag in the crowd. Peter Magyar, however, dismissed this as government communication.

“The truth has come out,” Istvan Nagy responded, adding that it has become typical of the leader of the Tisza Party to “deny even the stars in the sky.” If a certain issue isn’t to his advantage, he simply denies it. The minister pointed out that The Tisza had even put Ukraine’s EU accession to a vote among its supporters.

The April election will decide on issues that cannot be undone, even if we regret them six months later, Istvan Nagy stressed (Source: YouTube)

The discussion also touched on claims by Daniel Freund that Peter Magyar would support financing the war and sending troops to Ukraine.

“This is the biggest possible exposure. With friends like Daniel Freund, who needs enemies?” the minister remarked, adding that the Tisza Party is paying the price for joining the European People’s Party. While they may sense that this is unpopular in Hungary, he said, they must repay the support they receive from Brussels.

Do we really believe there is money for nothing in exchange in today’s world?

Istvan Nagy asked, emphasizing that everything comes at a cost.