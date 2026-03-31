The event, titled Shared Values, Stronger Ties: Hungarian–Macedonian Strategic Partnership, featured Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, as the keynote guest at Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest.
North Macedonia’s Prime Minister in Budapest: Viktor Orban Is the Defender of Europe
Hungary and North Macedonia have built a partnership based on shared values, mutual respect, and strategic interests, North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said on Monday evening at an event hosted by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest. He praised Viktor Orban’s leadership, emphasized the importance of national sovereignty, family, tradition, and identity, and stated that Hungary today is the voice of Europe’s silent majority.
At the beginning of his speech, Hristijan Mickoski spoke about the uncertainty and challenges facing Europe today, stressing that the responsibility of political leaders is greater than ever. “In politics, when you are leading a nation, you must face these challenges and provide solutions,” he said, warning that failure to do so would entail consequences for the entire country. He emphasized that
in dangerous and challenging times, experience and experienced teams are essential, not experimentation.
He pointed out that Europe needs leaders who not only criticize, but also offer answers and solutions.
North Macedonia's prime minister noted that he arrived in Budapest not only as a head of government, but also as a friend and ally. He made it clear that
as a government, we stand with Viktor Orban,
He argued that as Europe faces economic, security, and value-based challenges, it is not enough to go with the tide. “Leadership is needed, vision is needed, courage is needed,” he said. In his view, Viktor Orban is such a leader—one who does not follow the crowd but leads it, and who is not afraid to say no when Hungary’s national interests demand it.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
According to Hristijan Mickoski, the strength of Viktor Orban’s policies is proven by results. He described Hungary as
“a stable, secure, and economically developed country,” and said that Hungarians rightly see their prime minister as a patriot who builds the state on solid foundations. He also addressed migration, stating that “Viktor Orban is the defender of Europe.”
Recalling the most difficult period of the migration crisis, he noted that while many European countries hesitated, Hungary showed determination and made it clear that “the security of the people and the stability of the country are not up for negotiation.” He called this a courageous and responsible decision that served the interests of the Hungarian people.
A central theme of his speech was the importance of shared values. Hristijan Mickoski said that while many speak about values today, few are willing to defend them, whereas Hungary truly lives by them.
“Family, tradition, faith, identity—these are not just words. These are the foundations of every healthy society,” he said. “Without strong families, there is no strong country. Without tradition, there is no identity. Without identity, there is no future.” For this reason, he believes Hungary today represents “the voice of Europe’s silent majority,” the voice of people who may not be loud, but who seek stability, security, and dignity.
The North Macedonian prime minister also spoke about bilateral relations, recalling his meeting with Viktor Orban in Budapest, which he described as open, honest, and friendly. The talks focused on deepening economic cooperation, new investments, infrastructure, energy, and regional stability. He also addressed North Macedonia’s European prospects, saying they must be based on dignity and principles. He emphasized that Hungary, under Viktor Orban’s leadership, is a strong ally and an example of stability, vision, and leadership. The strategic partnership between the two countries, he said, is built on trust and a shared vision for the future.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
At the end of his speech, the North Macedonian prime minister said that elections are not simply about choosing a government, but about choosing a direction: whether Hungary preserves its strength, stability, and pride, or moves back toward uncertainty. He described the right choice as
“a choice for dignity, stability, and the future,” and concluded with a message to the audience: Be strong. Be proud. Stay true to yourselves.” He closed by stating that “a strong Hungary means a strong Europe,” and a strong Europe ensures a stable and prosperous region.
Cover photo: North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski (Photo: David Balogh)
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