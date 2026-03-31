North Macedonia’s Prime Minister in Budapest: Viktor Orban Is the Defender of Europe

At the beginning of his speech, Hristijan Mickoski spoke about the uncertainty and challenges facing Europe today, stressing that the responsibility of political leaders is greater than ever. “In politics, when you are leading a nation, you must face these challenges and provide solutions,” he said, warning that failure to do so would entail consequences for the entire country. He emphasized that

in dangerous and challenging times, experience and experienced teams are essential, not experimentation.

He pointed out that Europe needs leaders who not only criticize, but also offer answers and solutions.

North Macedonia's prime minister noted that he arrived in Budapest not only as a head of government, but also as a friend and ally. He made it clear that

as a government, we stand with Viktor Orban,

He argued that as Europe faces economic, security, and value-based challenges, it is not enough to go with the tide. “Leadership is needed, vision is needed, courage is needed,” he said. In his view, Viktor Orban is such a leader—one who does not follow the crowd but leads it, and who is not afraid to say no when Hungary’s national interests demand it.