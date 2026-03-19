Viktor Orban’s Nationwide Tour a Huge Success, Hungarians Stand Up For Peace + Video

Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour has proven to be a major success, with large numbers attending his speeches live at all three stops so far. The tour kicked off in Kaposvar, where a huge crowd welcomed him, followed by a visit to Eger on Tuesday where many were also eager to hear him. On Wednesday, there was similarly strong interest in Dunaujvaros.

A huge crowd awaited Viktor Orban in Dunaujvaros (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication)

Next stops of the nationwide tour

A one-day break follows in the tour, as the prime minister is attending the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. After returning, he will continue his tour at the following locations later this week:

March 20 at 6:00 PM – Szentendre,

March 21 at 4:00 PM – Miskolc,

March 22 at 4:00 PM – Hodmezovasarhely.

Following the success of the first three events, large crowds are also expected at the upcoming stops. In the final phase of the election campaign, the nationwide tour plays a key role in demonstrating which side can better mobilize its voter base and reach undecided voters.

Based on the March 15 Peace March and the tour’s stops so far, mobilization by the governing parties has been successful. In contrast, the Tisza Party is facing difficulties: according to official figures, fewer people attended their event on the national holiday of March 15 than the Peace March, and turnout at Peter Magyar’s tour events has also been notably low.

Facts are stubborn things. We are the largest! In Dunaujvaros as well,

Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page regarding the respective tours of Fidesz and the Tisza Party.

The prime minister also shared two images with his post: one showing the large crowd at the Dunaujvaros event, and another depicting a sparsely attended Tisza Party event in Paks during Peter Magyar’s speech.

Governing parties in the lead

At the first three stops of the tour, Viktor Orban addressed several key issues in his speeches. In Kaposvar, the prime minister spoke in detail about upcoming developments in the city, and also discussed the stakes and importance of the April 12 election.

There is an actor in this election who was neither invited nor expected. This actor is Ukraine, which is setting demands for Hungary. They want us to give up cheap oil, send them money, admit them into the European Union, and commit ourselves to supporting them. Hungary has refused these, and this is the source of the conflict,

he said.

The wind is in our sails. We can win this election, and if we are determined, we will win it,

the prime minister emphasized.