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Viktor Orban’s Nationwide Tour a Huge Success, Hungarians Stand Up For Peace + Video

In the final stretch of the election campaign, Viktor Orban has launched a nationwide tour. So far, the prime minister has visited Kaposvar, Eger, and Dunajvaros. The prime minister was welcomed by exceptionally large crowds at all three locations. Interest in the tour is expected to remain just as strong in the coming days, with the next stop scheduled for Friday in Szentendre.

Máté Patrik
2026. 03. 19. 17:14
Dunaújváros Fidesz Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour has proven to be a major success, with large numbers attending his speeches live at all three stops so far. The tour kicked off in Kaposvar, where a huge crowd welcomed him, followed by a visit to Eger on Tuesday where many were also eager to hear him. On Wednesday, there was similarly strong interest in Dunaujvaros.   

Dunaújváros Fidesz Orbán Viktor
A huge crowd awaited Viktor Orban in Dunaujvaros (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication)

 

Next stops of the nationwide tour

A one-day break follows in the tour, as the prime minister is attending the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. After returning, he will continue his tour at the following locations later this week:

  • March 20 at 6:00 PM – Szentendre,
  • March 21 at 4:00 PM – Miskolc,
  • March 22 at 4:00 PM – Hodmezovasarhely. 

Following the success of the first three events, large crowds are also expected at the upcoming stops. In the final phase of the election campaign, the nationwide tour plays a key role in demonstrating which side can better mobilize its voter base and reach undecided voters.

Based on the March 15 Peace March and the tour’s stops so far, mobilization by the governing parties has been successful. In contrast, the Tisza Party is facing difficulties: according to official figures, fewer people attended their event on the national holiday of March 15 than the Peace March, and turnout at Peter Magyar’s tour events has also been notably low.

Facts are stubborn things. We are the largest! In Dunaujvaros as well,

Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page regarding the respective tours of Fidesz and the Tisza Party.

The prime minister also shared two images with his post: one showing the large crowd at the Dunaujvaros event, and another depicting a sparsely attended Tisza Party event in Paks during Peter Magyar’s speech.

 

Governing parties in the lead

At the first three stops of the tour, Viktor Orban addressed several key issues in his speeches. In Kaposvar, the prime minister spoke in detail about upcoming developments in the city, and also discussed the stakes and importance of the April 12 election.

There is an actor in this election who was neither invited nor expected. This actor is Ukraine, which is setting demands for Hungary. They want us to give up cheap oil, send them money, admit them into the European Union, and commit ourselves to supporting them. Hungary has refused these, and this is the source of the conflict,

he said.

The wind is in our sails. We can win this election, and if we are determined, we will win it,

the prime minister emphasized.

 

International big capital wants to win the election

The tour continued in Eger on Tuesday. Addressing a large crowd, the prime minister said he enjoys coming to Eger, and when they meet there, it usually results in victory.

The city of Eger is a symbol of victory, and we will win the April 12 election,

he underlined.

 As in Kaposvar, he spoke in detail in Eger about the dangers posed by the war.

When there is pressure, one must be able to say no. We need to elect a government that has already proven itself and can say no,

the prime minister stated.

He also highlighted the achievements of the past fifteen years, noting that a tax system had been introduced requiring large international corporations to contribute part of their extra profits to the Hungarian budget. Over the past 15 years, he said, 15,000 billion forints had been taken from multinational companies and given to Hungarian families, pensioners, and workers.

International big capital is preparing to win the election and take back the money we gave to the Hungarian people,

he said.

He also stressed that they will not allow Hungary to be cut off from cheap Russian oil supplied by MOL, only to be forced to rely on expensive fuel from Shell.

We will not hand over our major national companies to Western corporations. No matter how hard the Tisza Party fights for this,

he added.

Europe is marching deeper into the war

In Dunaujvaros, the prime minister emphasized that over the past four years Hungary has managed to stay out of Europe’s misguided policies leading into war.

This was only possible because a national government was elected.

he added.

Viktor Orban recalled that after the outbreak of the war, Hungary took in all Ukrainian refugees and provided them with assistance.

But they cannot ask us to help them in a way that would ruin us. We do not want to take part in their war,

he stated.

"The war has come closer, Europe has decided to march ever deeper into it. They have agreed that with time, European soldiers will also be present on Ukrainian territory. The task is to stay out of this. At the cost of any conflict, we must insist that we do not send our money to Ukraine," Viktor Orban stated.

Dunaújváros
Viktor Orban in Dunaujvaros (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication)

A battle must be fought because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demands and has decided to place Hungary under an oil blockade.

One such demand is that we give up cheap Russian energy. If this were forced through, Hungarians would lose a month’s worth of income,

the prime minister warned.

Cover photo: The rally in Dunaujvaros on Viktor Orban's nationwide tour (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication)

 

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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