Speaking at the opening of CPAC Hungary, Miklos Szantho said that today it takes real courage not only to want to say no to war, but also to be able to do so—and that this is what the Hungarian right represents, and what CPAC Hungary stands for. The alternative camp is under such tight control that even if they wanted to, they would not be able to say no either to Brussels or to war, he added.

And we also know it very well that not only peace, but also victory requires strength,

he emphasized.

Miklos Szantho explained that "we know Brussels like the back of our hand, but this is our first encounter with Ukrainian gold convoys."

As with migration and gender issues, we are right both politically and morally. We say only two things, we have two basic positions. The first is that this is not our war. The second is that we do not wish harm to Ukrainians or to Ukraine, but in return we ask them not to wish harm to us,

he stressed. He added that Hungary seeks to protect its sovereignty, and noted the contradiction that those who claim that national sovereignty is outdated are now spending hundreds of billions of euros on Ukraine’s sovereignty. Miklos Szantho also remarked that it is strange that financing Ukrainian pensions with European loans is considered an act of goodwill, while providing a 14th-month pension to Hungarian retirees is labeled as foolish populism.

The director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights emphasized:

With the Hungarian right, even those who did not vote for us benefit. Moreover, even in Europe, those who seek to undermine us and conspire against us end up benefiting from what we do.

"On April 12 they will not be able to shake us off either. Forward to victory, glory to Hungary!” he said in conclusion.

In his remarks, Matt Schlapp, chairman of the CPAC Foundation, quoted Viktor Orban, saying: “Globalists can go to hell—I am going to Texas.”

He noted that in the United States, people were told for many years that globalization was a good thing.

A very brave man in Europe stood up and said this is not true, this is wrong. He said that nations matter, borders matter, cultures matter, and religion matters,

Matt Schlapp added. He said that for him, the patriotic movement is more important than party affiliation, because it is a philosophy that defines their ideology.

It is very important that we, as conservatives, preserve our mindset. On the left, they always stick together and do everything they can to win. It is very important that we should not take for granted that the coalition we are building has been successful in America and in so many freedom-loving countries around the world, because it is fragile, and the left’s intention is to crush our coalition for freedom,

he said, adding that their coalition must be built on traditions and values, and that they must stand up for their friends also

regarding the cause of freedom and sovereignty, because there is no greater friend of these causes in the world than Viktor Orban,

Matt Schlapp said.

