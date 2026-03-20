The 99th and 100th Hungarian victims of the war in Ukraine have been buried this week, which "once again highlights the importance of Hungary remaining outside the armed conflict," Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Budapest on Thursday.
Peter Szijjarto Announces Tragic News
The war in Ukraine has claimed new Hungarian lives: this week, the 99th and 100th Hungarian victims from Transcarpathia were laid to rest. Peter Szijjarto emphasized that it is Hungary’s fundamental national interest to stay out of the armed conflict and urged immediate peace negotiations. The minister of foreign affairs and trade also called on Brussels and the Ukrainian authorities to support peace and put an end to forced conscription.
The two men, aged 31 and 47, were ethnic Hungarians from Transcarpathia and died on the front lines, the minister said, speaking about the tragic news from Transcarpathia.
Unfortunately, we are beginning to get used to the continuous reports of tragic losses in this war, which has now been going on for four years and makes absolutely no sense,
he said.
It is also, unfortunately, quite telling and sheds light on the conditions in Ukraine, that one of them died nearly four years ago, and this was only now communicated to the family. The funeral could only take place now. Thus, the funerals of two more Hungarian victims were laid to rest this week,
he added.
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"We do not want more Hungarian lives to be lost in the war taking place in our neighborhood. This war must be brought to an end immediately," Peter Szijjarto stated.
We call on Brussels not to obstruct peace talks, but support them. And we must reinforce our commitment to ensuring that Hungary remains out of this war
he said. "We will not send Hungarians from the motherland; we will not send them to the front, and we call on the Ukrainian authorities to end the forced conscription of Hungarians in Transcarpathia, to stop taking Hungarian people to the front by force; peace must be achieved as soon as possible," he underlined.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)
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