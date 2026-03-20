Peter Szijjarto Announces Tragic News

"We do not want more Hungarian lives to be lost in the war taking place in our neighborhood. This war must be brought to an end immediately," Peter Szijjarto stated.

We call on Brussels not to obstruct peace talks, but support them. And we must reinforce our commitment to ensuring that Hungary remains out of this war

he said. "We will not send Hungarians from the motherland; we will not send them to the front, and we call on the Ukrainian authorities to end the forced conscription of Hungarians in Transcarpathia, to stop taking Hungarian people to the front by force; peace must be achieved as soon as possible," he underlined.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)