FM Szijjarto Makes Major Announcement: New Solution for Energy Supply Security

He pointed out that natural gas plays an extremely important role in Hungary’s energy supply, accounting for one third of the total energy consumption. Therefore, Hungary has already connected its network with six of its seven neighboring countries, with Slovenia being the only exception until now, and the same applied in reverse.

The time has come to take the most important step in this direction and conclude an agreement to connect the natural gas transmission systems of the two countries. With this, we will be able to say that both countries are connected with all of their neighbors,

he said.

"As a landlocked country, there is nothing more we can do for the security of our natural gas supply than to connect our gas systems with all neighboring countries. I would also like to make it clear that we are not building a new route instead of something else, but in addition to existing ones. Because the more delivery routes are available, the more secure our energy supply is," he continued.

This is a very important step forward from the perspective of Hungary’s energy security. We are building on the shared success that came from already connecting our electricity grids, and now we will also connect our gas pipeline networks,

he said.

Peter Szijjarto announced that a total of 115 kilometers of pipeline will be built, including approximately 40 kilometers of new pipeline on the Hungarian side, along with a compressor station.

The interconnector will start with an annual capacity of 440 million cubic meters, which can later be expanded to 1.7 billion cubic meters. This will enable Hungary to access Italian LNG via Slovenia,

he underlined.