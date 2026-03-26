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PM Orban Draws Crowds In Every City, Tisza Events See Sparse Attendance + Photos

There are telling differences between the nationwide tours of PM Orban and the Tisza Party chief. While Viktor Orban’s events consistently attract large crowds, only a small number of supporters attend Peter Magyar’s gatherings. The atmosphere also differs markedly: Fidesz events are characterized by confidence and a positive mood, while Tisza rallies are dominated by anti-government chants and Magyar’s threats.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 26. 12:07
Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his nationwide tour (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Since the March 15 national holiday, the election campaign has entered a new phase, as both Viktor Orban and Peter Magyar has embarked on nationwide tours. Based on the events so far, the balance of power between Fidesz and the Tisza Party is becoming increasingly clear. The March 15 Peace March, along with the stops on the prime minister’s tour, indicates that the governing parties’ mobilization has been successful. By contrast, the Tisza Party is facing difficulties: according to official data, fewer people attended its national holiday event than the Peace March, and turnout at Peter Magyar’s campaign stops has also been noticeably noticeably low.

Rengetegen érkeznek a Békemenetre (Fotó: Ladóczki Balázs)
The Peace March and Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour have both strengthened Fidesz’s campaign (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

 

Viktor Orban’s Tour Draws Large Crowds Everywhere 

The prime minister launched his nationwide tour last Monday in Kaposvar and has since visited several cities. A common feature of these events is that Viktor Orban has been welcomed at every stop by large, confident, and upbeat crowds. On Tuesday, the prime minister held an event in Nagykanizsa and shared two photos on social media

one showing the crowd gathered at his event there, and another showing the much smaller turnout at the Tisza Party’s event in Hodmezovasarhely.

Also, PM Orban briefly summed up the conclusion drawn from comparing the two images:

We are more numerous, we are strong, we will win!

– he wrote in his post.

Viktor Orban also visited Hodmezovasarhely last Sunday, where his event was filled to capacity.

By contrast, significantly fewer people were visibly present at the Tisza Party’s event in the same city.

A similar contrast was evident when Viktor Orban visited Dunaujvaros while Peter Magyar held a forum in Paks.

Facts are stubborn things. We are the largest! In Dunaujvaros as well,

– the prime minister wrote on social media regarding the two parties’ tours.

Photos show that the square in Dunaujvaros was packed for Viktor Orban’s event, while only scattered attendees were present during Peter Magyar’s speech in Paks.

 

Interest In Peter Magyar Is Declining

Significantly fewer people are attending Tisza Party events, and Peter Magyar has been unable to fill public squares. In addition, the enthusiasm of participants appears more subdued, with gatherings dominated by anti-government chants and the Tisza leader’s threats. Even in cities described as Tisza strongholds, such as Nyiregyhaza, Peter Magyar has struggled to draw large crowds. He visited the seat of Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County on Monday, but attendees were concentrated mainly near the stage, with the crowd thinning noticeably just a few meters away.

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, in recent weeks the Tisza Party leadership has received increasing indications that Peter Magyar’s nationwide tour no longer has the same momentum it did six months ago. This is reflected in the shrinking crowds and the growing difficulty of transporting activists to events.

In other words, even with transported activists, attendance at Peter Magyar’s campaign stops remains conspicuously low.

 

Fidesz Remains Dominant

In summary, the success of the March 15 Peace March and the prime minister’s nationwide tour indicates that in the contest for mobilization, the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) alliance has outperformed the Tisza Party. This undermines the opposition narrative that there is a prevailing mood for a change of government and also shows that Fidesz remains strong in major provincial cities.

As we reported, Viktor Orban held an event yesterday in Esztergom, where the contrast between the two parties’ events became even more pronounced.

Overwhelming advantage!

– PM Orban wrote on his social media.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his nationwide tour (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser)

 

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