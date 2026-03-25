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PM Orban: We Are More Numerous, We Are Strong, We Will Win!

The Hungarian prime minister shared a status update.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 25. 10:44
Participants at the Nagykanizsa stop of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour, held at Erzsebet Square on March 24, 2026 (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Mathe)
Participants at the Nagykanizsa stop of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour, held at Erzsebet Square on March 24, 2026 (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Mathe)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Prime Minister Orban posted two photos on social media late on Tuesday evening: one shows the crowd gathered at the Nagykanizsa stop of his nationwide tour, while the other shows a far more modest turnout at a Tisza Party event in Hodmezovasarhely.

He also briefly assessed the conclusion that can be drawn from comparing the two images:

We are more numerous, we are strong, we will win!

– he wrote in his post.

On Tuesday, PM Orban held a campaign event in Nagykanizsa as part of his nationwide tour, 

where he was, of course, greeted by a massive crowd.

As Magyar Nemzet has previously reported, last week PM Orban visited Kaposvar, Eger, Dunaujvaros, Szentendre, and Miskolc, before traveling to Hodmezovasarhely on Sunday, and continuing his series of events in Kecskemet on Monday. Mr. Orban was welcomed by large, enthusiastic crowds at every stop.

 

Cover photo: Participants at the Nagykanizsa stop of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour, held at Erzsebet Square on March 24, 2026 (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Mathe)

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu