PM Orban: We Are More Numerous, We Are Strong, We Will Win!

Prime Minister Orban posted two photos on social media late on Tuesday evening: one shows the crowd gathered at the Nagykanizsa stop of his nationwide tour, while the other shows a far more modest turnout at a Tisza Party event in Hodmezovasarhely.

He also briefly assessed the conclusion that can be drawn from comparing the two images:

We are more numerous, we are strong, we will win!

– he wrote in his post.

On Tuesday, PM Orban held a campaign event in Nagykanizsa as part of his nationwide tour,

where he was, of course, greeted by a massive crowd.

As Magyar Nemzet has previously reported, last week PM Orban visited Kaposvar, Eger, Dunaujvaros, Szentendre, and Miskolc, before traveling to Hodmezovasarhely on Sunday, and continuing his series of events in Kecskemet on Monday. Mr. Orban was welcomed by large, enthusiastic crowds at every stop.