Rendkívüli

Magyar Péter bejelentette, megszünteti a Szuverenitásvédelmi Hivatalt

kdnptisza pártvitályos esztermi hazánkgulyás gergelyországgyűlésfidesz
magyar

Fidesz Nominates Eszter Vitalyos For Deputy Speaker Of Parliament

Talks continued on the operation of the National Assembly, after which Gergely Gulyas announced that Fidesz will nominate Eszter Vitalyos for deputy speaker after the Tisza Party declined to support the nomination of Peter Szijjarto. It was also revealed that the National Security Committee will be chaired by Istvan Apati, a lawmaker from Our Homeland Movement.

Máté Patrik
2026. 04. 29. 12:09
Consultation on the operation of the new National Assembly (Photo: Attila Polyak)
Consultation on the operation of the new National Assembly (Photo: Attila Polyak)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

National Assembly’s Inaugural Session To Be Held on May 9

It was already clear at the first consultation that the Tisza Party plans to establish twenty parliamentary committees, aligned with the structure of the ministries. Regarding personnel decisions, it was announced that all three opposition parties — Fidesz, KDNP, and Our Homeland — may each nominate one deputy speaker of parliament. Our Homeland had already announced at that time that it would once again nominate Dora Duro for deputy speaker. Since then, it has also emerged that the Tisza Party is nominating Agnes Forsthoffer as house speaker.

Following the second round of talks, Andrea Bujdoso, caucus leader of the Tisza Party, announced that agreement had been reached on the committee structure. She then stated that

the inaugural session of parliament will be held on May 9.

Meanwhile, Gergely Gulyas, the new Fidesz caucus leader, said they requested a change regarding one committee chairmanship. They do not consider a Digitalization Committee necessary and therefore do not wish to lead it, a position accepted by representatives of the new governing side.

Cover photo: Consultation On The Operation Of The New National Assembly (Photo: Attila Polyak)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekgelencsér ferenc

Szánalmasan vergődnek a bukott baloldali figurák, Magyar Péter kegyét keresik

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Ennyit az emberi tartásról és a méltóságról.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu