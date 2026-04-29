Fidesz Nominates Eszter Vitalyos For Deputy Speaker Of Parliament

National Assembly’s Inaugural Session To Be Held on May 9

It was already clear at the first consultation that the Tisza Party plans to establish twenty parliamentary committees, aligned with the structure of the ministries. Regarding personnel decisions, it was announced that all three opposition parties — Fidesz, KDNP, and Our Homeland — may each nominate one deputy speaker of parliament. Our Homeland had already announced at that time that it would once again nominate Dora Duro for deputy speaker. Since then, it has also emerged that the Tisza Party is nominating Agnes Forsthoffer as house speaker.

Following the second round of talks, Andrea Bujdoso, caucus leader of the Tisza Party, announced that agreement had been reached on the committee structure. She then stated that

the inaugural session of parliament will be held on May 9.

Meanwhile, Gergely Gulyas, the new Fidesz caucus leader, said they requested a change regarding one committee chairmanship. They do not consider a Digitalization Committee necessary and therefore do not wish to lead it, a position accepted by representatives of the new governing side.

Cover photo: Consultation On The Operation Of The New National Assembly (Photo: Attila Polyak)