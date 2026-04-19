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Fidesz Politician Responds After Peter Magyar Accuses Him of Fraud Over Election Results

Peter Agh has spoken out following the official announcement of the election results. The Fidesz politician ran and won in constituency no. 2 of Vas County, but Peter Magyar accused him of fraud and called on him not to take up his mandate.

2026. 04. 19. 15:12
Peter Agh, MP for Fidesz (Photo: Vas Nepe/Gabor Cseh)
Peter Agh, MP for Fidesz (Photo: Vas Nepe/Gabor Cseh)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Now is the time for reconciliation, for there is far more that unites us than divides us, stressed Peter Agh, member of parliament for North Vas, in a statement sent to the vaol.hu local portal.

Peter Agh (Source: Facebook)

His first word is one of gratitude, after 25,700 people honored him with their trust, the re- elected Fidesz representative wrote.

We are coming out of a tough election campaign, during which our opponents tried to smear us with a range of slanders over the past months,

he added. He said that even before the election he had received threats that various techniques would be used against them, and after the victory a disinformation campaign was launched aimed at breaking their remaining strength. However, he pointed out that much before the election day, his opponents had already flooded the constituency with their views about the candidates, so voters made their decisions fully aware of this information.

“Now the time for reconciliation must come, because far more unites us than divides us,” Peter Agh emphasized.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, Peter Magyar announced that he does not accept the election results and is demanding a new vote. On his Facebook page, the Tisza Party leader argued that the results must be annulled because, in his view, Peter Agh obtained his mandate through “obvious fraud.”

The Tisza leader justified this by saying that several candidates ran in the district, so votes from those who did not want to support the government-backed candidate were divided. He also objected to the fact that one of the candidates was also named Peter Magyar.


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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu