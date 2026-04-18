Hungary May Soon Hold Referendum on a Major Issue Affecting Everyone

At its online meeting on Friday, the National Election Commission (NVB) certified a referendum initiative aimed at declaring December 24 a public holiday. The proposal was submitted by the Trade Union of Commercial Employees, and the question put forward for referendum reads:

“Do you agree that December 24 should be a public holiday?”

The Commission supported the referendum initiative unanimously, concluding that it meets the requirements set out in Hungary’s Fundamental Law and in the legislation governing referendum initiatives.