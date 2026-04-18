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Hungary May Soon Hold Referendum on a Major Issue Affecting Everyone

The path may soon open for a national referendum on an important issue affecting all citizens, after the National Election Commission approved a proposed initiative.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 18. 16:34
Illustration (Source: Shutterstock)
Illustration (Source: Shutterstock)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

 At its online meeting on Friday, the National Election Commission (NVB) certified a referendum initiative aimed at declaring December 24 a public holiday. The proposal was submitted by the Trade Union of Commercial Employees, and the question put forward for referendum reads:

“Do you agree that December 24 should be a public holiday?”

The Commission supported the referendum initiative unanimously, concluding that it meets the requirements set out in Hungary’s Fundamental Law and in the legislation governing referendum initiatives.

The decision is not final; legal remedies may be sought from the Curia within 15 days.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Shutterstock)


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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu