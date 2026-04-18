Hungary May Soon Hold Referendum on a Major Issue Affecting Everyone

At its online meeting on Friday, the National Election Commission (NVB) certified a referendum initiative aimed at declaring December 24 a public holiday. The proposal was submitted by the Trade Union of Commercial Employees, and the question put forward for referendum reads:
“Do you agree that December 24 should be a public holiday?”
The Commission supported the referendum initiative unanimously, concluding that it meets the requirements set out in Hungary’s Fundamental Law and in the legislation governing referendum initiatives.
The decision is not final; legal remedies may be sought from the Curia within 15 days.
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