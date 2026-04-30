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Fidesz MEPs Accuse European Commission of Interfering in Hungary's Elections

Fidesz MEPs accused the European Commission of interfering in Hungary’s elections on Wednesday in Strasbourg, during a plenary debate initiated by the Patriots for Europe group. On behalf of the Commission, Michael McGrath, the EU's rule of law commissioner, denied any interference.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 04. 30. 13:14
Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Documents released in the United States through freedom of information requests reveal that since 2023, the Commission has been putting pressure on technology companies to suppress conservative political views during European national elections, he added.

All this is a major violation of EU treaties, and therefore Ursula von der Leyen, as well as all commissioners and staff involved, should be investigated and held accountable,"

Laszlo he emphasized.

Echoing the MEPs for Fidesz, Zsuzsanna Borvendeg (Our Homeland Movement) said that Ursula von der Leyen had “proudly” admitted that her strict approach and financial pressure contributed to the change of government the Commission had hoped for in Hungary. She described this as a display of imperial arrogance. Borvendeg criticized the censorship on social media platforms, the manipulation of Facebook algorithm and noted that even the name of Laszlo Toroczkai, leader of Our Homeland Movement, “cannot appear on Facebook.”

Responding on behalf of the Commission, Michael McGrath, the EU's rule of law commissioner, said the EC fully respected the organisation of national elections, which fall under the responsibility of member states.

The Commission does not interfere in the conduct and organisation of elections. Its role is to support member states in ensuring fair and secure elections free from interference,

he said. The politician expressed concern over threats to elections that could undermine the integrity of democratic institutions and electoral processes.

He highlighted that the EU has created a comprehensive toolkit, including the Digital Services Act, political advertising regulations, and legislation on artificial intelligence. Transparency requirements have been introduced for political ads, and non-EU funding is banned in the three months preceding elections, while large online platforms must conduct risk assessments. The democracy shield is designed to counter foreign interference and disinformation, McGrath  said.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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