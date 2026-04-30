Fidesz’s New Parliamentary Group Must Hold Its Ground in a Difficult Situation

Gabor Szucs indicated that he will continue to take part in all political debates in the future. He is convinced that the national side must not only be present in public life, but must continuously voice its position bolstered with clear arguments.

We must retain our communities, engage and win over new voters, and the ultimate goal is, of course, for the majority of voters to once again place their trust in us in the next election,

the future MP concluded.

Cover photo: Gabor Szucs (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)