FideszOrbán Viktorszűcs gábor
magyar

Fidesz’s New Parliamentary Group Must Hold Its Ground in a Difficult Situation

“It is a tremendous honor to serve in the National Assembly, but an enormous amount of work lies ahead of us. In the coming term, Fidesz’s new parliamentary group will have to stand its ground in an extremely difficult political situation,” Gabor Szucs told Magyar Nemzet. Active, visible, and disciplined work will be required in parliament, while at the same time a stronger and more conscious presence must be built in the online space, the future Fidesz MP said.

Ternovácz Áron
2026. 04. 30. 14:36
Gabor Szucs (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
Gabor Szucs (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Gabor Szucs indicated that he will continue to take part in all political debates in the future. He is convinced that the national side must not only be present in public life, but must continuously voice its position bolstered with clear arguments.

We must retain our communities, engage and win over new voters, and the ultimate goal is, of course, for the majority of voters to once again place their trust in us in the next election,

the future MP concluded.

Cover photo: Gabor Szucs (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Faggyas Sándor
idezojelekpetőfi

Majtény – árulás vagy reálpolitika?

Faggyas Sándor avatarja

A nem alkuvó Rákóczi szabadsághős, míg a megalkuvó Károlyi reálpolitikus volt, de nem áruló.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.