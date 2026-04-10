PM Orban: We Are The Majority + Video

– “We are determined to protect the regulated prices,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Index. He recalled that strategic reserves had to be tapped because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shut down the Druzhba oil pipeline. Hungary is importing as much oil as possible from Croatia, and while drawing on reserves, it is also replenishing them.

– “The digital world has entered the election, and the opposition has built its support through it, which is why I had to step in,” the prime minister said of the campaign. He added that online, they had even managed to create the impression that they were in the majority, though this was never the case.

I had to counter this so that the silent majority supporting Fidesz becomes a vocal majority, and I will be able to complete this work on Sunday,

– he said, noting that a similar effort was needed in 2022..

He acknowledged that he still has room to improve on social media. Although he has more followers than Peter Magyar, the Tisza Party leader’s posts generate more reactions. According to PM Orban, this is partly due to interference by Meta in Hungarian politics, which he said should be examined after the election.

The War Is Blocking The Economy

Orban said the greatest achievement of the past sixteen years was building a work-based economy and achieving full employment.

If there is work, there is everything,

– he said.

He added that not all goals had been achieved, such as strengthening national capital in retail, which is closely linked to the competitiveness of domestic producers.

The prime minister stressed that the war is blocking economic growth. Hungary should be further ahead, he said, but this is not possible under current conditions. Any development that drives up energy prices hits Hungary the hardest, he added,

noting that despite the war, the government implemented an 11 percent minimum wage increase.

He cited examples such as fixed 3 percent home loans for young people and tax exemptions for mothers with two or more children. Hungary has made progress toward its major goals, he said, but the economy has not provided sufficient momentum. Countries growing faster are doing so by increasing public debt, he added.