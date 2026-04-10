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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
Orbán ViktorVálasztás 2026interjúminiszterelnöki interjú
magyar

PM Orban: We Are The Majority + Video

The government is determined to maintain the protected prices, Prime Minister Orban told Index.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 10. 13:11
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

– “We are determined to protect the regulated prices,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Index. He recalled that strategic reserves had to be tapped because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shut down the Druzhba oil pipeline. Hungary is importing as much oil as possible from Croatia, and while drawing on reserves, it is also replenishing them.

– “The digital world has entered the election, and the opposition has built its support through it, which is why I had to step in,” the prime minister said of the campaign. He added that online, they had even managed to create the impression that they were in the majority, though this was never the case.

I had to counter this so that the silent majority supporting Fidesz becomes a vocal majority, and I will be able to complete this work on Sunday,

– he said, noting that a similar effort was needed in 2022..

He acknowledged that he still has room to improve on social media. Although he has more followers than Peter Magyar, the Tisza Party leader’s posts generate more reactions. According to PM Orban, this is partly due to interference by Meta in Hungarian politics, which he said should be examined after the election.

 

The War Is Blocking The Economy

Orban said the greatest achievement of the past sixteen years was building a work-based economy and achieving full employment.

If there is work, there is everything,

– he said.

He added that not all goals had been achieved, such as strengthening national capital in retail, which is closely linked to the competitiveness of domestic producers.

The prime minister stressed that the war is blocking economic growth. Hungary should be further ahead, he said, but this is not possible under current conditions. Any development that drives up energy prices hits Hungary the hardest, he added, 

noting that despite the war, the government implemented an 11 percent minimum wage increase.

He cited examples such as fixed 3 percent home loans for young people and tax exemptions for mothers with two or more children. Hungary has made progress toward its major goals, he said, but the economy has not provided sufficient momentum. Countries growing faster are doing so by increasing public debt, he added.

Regarding the expected election results, Orban said anything can be said, but voters will decide. He added that he has been more often positively surprised than negatively. “This is an open race; until people have voted, it remains open. Once the ballots are closed, we will know the result,” he said.

He reported that he is working on scenarios to fend off the crises ahead, including how to protect utility price cuts and prevent food prices from rising.

In the next cycle, the main task will be managing crises. Viktor Orban believes that 

all of Europe is heading toward an energy and financial crisis, and the goal is for Hungary to weather it without major losses.

Addressing criticism of healthcare and education, he said these sectors can never receive enough funding. Significant resources have been allocated, and more well than poorly. More than 900 hospitals and over 600 clinics have been renovated. In education, there are school construction challenges, especially in Pest County, but good work has been done in Dunakeszi, and wage increases for doctors and teachers are also worth noting, he added.

 

Brussels Must Reach An Agreement With Hungary

PM Orban also said he would not claim that governing knowledge is available only to him. It is knowledge that can be acquired, but 

the situation today is that the governing parties have experience, while the opposition does not,

– he stated. He recalled international examples, noting that most European patriots have already gained experience at regional or national levels.

PM Orban emphasized that he has proposals for Brussels and is waiting for the moment when an agreement can be reached. “You cannot negotiate from a position of weakness; you must secure a position,” he said. He added that everyone knows he is always ready to negotiate and always has proposals. “The moment will come when those in Brussels realize that negotiations cannot be conducted through force, and that an agreement must be reached with Hungary,” he said.

 

NATO May Also Be Affected By Change

PM Orban recalled that 70 percent of NATO’s military strength is provided by the United States. Therefore, it is important to maintain the best possible strategic relationship with the United States. He stressed that he supports NATO, but if there were no NATO—which is a set of agreements among national governments—“we have ideas about with whom and what agreements should be made.” 

If we have a choice, it is better to remain within NATO,

– he emphasized. He noted that he is now seeing for the first time a situation in which the leadership of the United States openly states that the current global order runs counter to its interests and that they want to change it. “Therefore NATO is not safe either; it too may be affected by radical changes originating from the United States,” the prime minister said.

 

Wiretapping Ordeals Must Be Investigated

PM Orban attributed it to the campaign that individuals in various positions are coming forward within a limited timeframe to speak about dysfunctions in the state. After the election, it must be examined whether there is an intelligence dimension behind this, which he does not rule out.

According to the prime minister, it must also be examined how protected communications are from surveillance. He said that when dealing with very important matters, he conducts negotiations in person rather than by phone. When caution is warranted, protected lines are used; when nothing sensitive is discussed, less secure lines may suffice. He recalled that his conversation with the Russian president took place on such a line.

Viktor Orban also said 

the interior minister will have tasks related to the presence of foreign intelligence services operating in Hungary.

He recalled the case when the Americans wiretapped German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which was discussed and condemned by the European Council.

According to the prime minister, international politics is a “snake pit.” “If you are thrown into it, you must know how to behave in order to survive,” he said. He added that fortunately no information has been leaked that caused harm to Hungary.

Responding to allegations by Szilveszter Palinkas regarding his son, Mr. Orban said his son had previously been a lieutenant and is now a captain, 

but officers of that rank do not decide on foreign missions.

–  “The case should rather be regarded as a political action,” he said.

Viktor Orban sees the key challenge of the coming years as keeping Hungary out of the war that others want to draw all European countries into. He added that Hungary must also stay out of the policy of pouring money into Ukraine. Among the challenges, he also mentioned vetoing Ukraine’s EU accession, which he said would ruin Hungary.

We will drink plenty of champagne,

– Mr. Orban said at the end of the interview, when asked what would happen in Hungary on the night of April 12.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban miniszterelnök (Yource: Facebook)


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