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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
Választás 2026országjárásdebrecenorbán viktor
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PM Orban: See You in Debrecen!

Prime Minister Viktor Orban will continue his nationwide tour in Debrecen on Thursday as part of the final campaign push ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 09. 10:48
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Today, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour, which has been drawing significant crowds, continues with another stop, further strengthening mobilization efforts in the closing phase of the campaign before Sunday’s vote.

Sopron, 2026. április 8. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen résztvevők Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke országjárásának soproni állomásán, a Fő téren 2026. április 8-án. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály
At the Sopron stop of Viktor Orbán's nationwide tour (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication)

 

Let us meet today at 6 p.m. in Debrecen! Let us show together that on April 12, Fidesz is the safe choice,

the prime minister wrote on his social media page.

The event will take place at Dosa nador Square.

On Friday, April 10, Szekesfehervar will be the next stop, where participants are expected from 6 p.m. at Varoshaza Square. As the highlight of the campaign finale, the closing event will be held on Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. in Budapest, at Szentharomsag Square.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban in Sopron  (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

               
       
       
       

            További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!        

   

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