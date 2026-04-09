PM Orban: See You in Debrecen!

Today, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour, which has been drawing significant crowds, continues with another stop, further strengthening mobilization efforts in the closing phase of the campaign before Sunday’s vote.
Let us meet today at 6 p.m. in Debrecen! Let us show together that on April 12, Fidesz is the safe choice,
the prime minister wrote on his social media page.
The event will take place at Dosa nador Square.
On Friday, April 10, Szekesfehervar will be the next stop, where participants are expected from 6 p.m. at Varoshaza Square. As the highlight of the campaign finale, the closing event will be held on Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. in Budapest, at Szentharomsag Square.
Cover photo: Viktor Orban in Sopron (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
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